Capitals 'extremely motivated' to finish job in Eastern 1st Round against Canadiens

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals have loftier goals than the step they'd take with one more win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference First Round.

It would still be a significant one, though.

With a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series ahead of hosting Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC), Washington is one victory away from winning a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time since defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

The Capitals have qualified for the playoffs six times in the seven seasons since then and were unable to get out of the first round in their five previous trips. In fact, they haven't even had a chance to clinch a series since a 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the 2019 first round.

"We're focused on one game," forward Tom Wilson said Tuesday. "We've got a very narrow focus right now. We're not looking years back, last year's group, two years, five years, whatever. We want to keep this machine rolling in here. We want to keep these guys dialed in. You always want to win on home ice. You always want to win every game. We'll be extremely motivated."

The Capitals understand the Canadiens will also be motivated, though, to force a Game 6 in Montreal on Friday and extend their season. Montreal battled until its final regular-season game to clinch the second wild card in the East and has pushed Washington in this series too.

Each of the Capitals' wins were one-goal games, excluding empty-net goals: a 3-2 overtime win in Game 1, a 3-1 victory in Game 2 and a 5-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday.