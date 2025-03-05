Zuccarello has goal, assist, Wild hold off Kraken

Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon also had a goal and an assist each, and Marcus Johansson had two assists for the Wild (36-22-4), who have won their last two. Filip Gustavsson had 33 saves.

Adam Larsson, Shane Wright, and Brandon Montour scored, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the Kraken (26-32-4), who have lost three of four. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 19 shots.

Vincent Hinostroza made it 1-0 for Minnesota with a power-play goal from the top of the crease at 12:27 of the first period, redirecting Zuccarello’s shot from the left dot past Daccord’s blocker.

Larsson tied it 1-1 at 16:40. With a delayed penalty coming, Seattle pulled Daccord for an extra attacker. Larsson one-timed a Kakko feed from the blue line off the crossbar and in behind Gustavsson.

Spurgeon gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 18:23, using Hinostroza and Seattle defenseman Josh Mahura as a screen, and banking a wrist shot from the right circle off the far post and in.

Gaudreau pushed it to 3-1 at 1:41 of the second period when his pass intended for Zuccarello at the top of the crease bounced in off Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak’s skate.

Zuccarello extended the lead to 4-1 at 8:22, finishing a give-and-go play with Johansson with a one-timer from the right circle into an open net behind Daccord.

Wright cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 14:10, one-timing Oliver Bjorkstrand’s seam pass over Gustavsson’s glove from the left circle.

Montour got Seattle within 4-3 at 19:48 after Jordan Eberle’s shot from the top of the right circle was blocked, and it skipped out to Montour at the top of the left circle. Montour blasted a slap shot over Gustavsson’s right pad.