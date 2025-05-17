Matthews shakes off eye injury, scores big goal for Maple Leafs in Game 6 win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Auston Matthews’ entire world suddenly turned blurry.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward had just been clipped in the eye by the stick of Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, which had made its way under his face shield midway through the second period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Friday, and he began to panic.

He started squinting. It didn’t help. His teammates, the ice surface, the capacity crowd of 19,797 at Amerant Bank Arena, he couldn’t focus on any of them.

Understandably fretting at his condition, he was rushed by trainers to the dressing room.

All with his team’s season on the line.

It could have been one of the worst nights of his hockey career, not to mention his life, given the unknown state of the injury to his eye at that very second.

Instead, it turned out to be one of the best.

Not only did Matthews regain his clear vision after several minutes, he would rebound to score the winning goal in the third period en route to a 2-0 Maple Leafs victory. The win tied the Eastern Conference Second Round 3-3 and set up a winner-take-all Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“I just caught it in the eye,” the Maple Leafs captain said, an ugly black welt beneath the left one a souvenir of the frightening incident. “So, it was a little scary there. I had trouble seeing, so they wanted to check it out in the room and let it calm down.”

Fortunately, it did.

“I was kind of able to get whatever kind of decent vision back and finally go out there,” Matthews said. “But they definitely wanted to make sure it was checked out and make sure it was all good.”