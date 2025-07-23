NHL, Ice Hockey UK to launch national youth program

NEW YORK / SHEFFIELD -- The National Hockey League and Ice Hockey UK, based at the Landing Pad at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, today announced a new partnership to deliver free access to NHL Street Hockey sessions – the League’s ball hockey experience for youth abroad – for children ages 5-11 in schools across the United Kingdom. Additional learn-to-skate sessions will be available for participants.

The initiative, part of IHUK’s 2024–2030 strategic plan, will provide fun, accessible and inclusive opportunities for children to experience hockey and learn fundamental skills of the sport, fit for newcomers and hockey fans alike. NHL Street Hockey, which has already made an impact globally by building stronger links between hockey and local communities, removes traditional barriers to entry by focusing on fun, friendship and fitness with no ice rink required.

The pilot program will launch in six UK cities during the 2025–2026 season, with plans for expansion beginning in 2026–2027. Each participating city will work alongside IHUK to implement the program and will receive equipment provided by the NHL. Participants will also be invited to join a learn-to-skate program, connecting street hockey to the ice and creating a long-term pathway to ice hockey participation.

NHL Street Hockey, created as an evolution of the NHL STREET ball hockey program in North America, is designed to meet the needs of youth in communities abroad. To date, NHL Street Hockey operates successful programs in Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and China. As the world’s premier professional ice hockey league, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in arenas and across TV and radio each season, and broadcasts games to more than 260 countries and territories around the globe, including the UK.

“We are delighted to partner with an organisation of the NHL’s global calibre, and it shows the level of ambition that we have to grow ice hockey in the UK,” IHUK CEO Henry Staelens said. “This partnership will help us reach every community with this brilliant sport and drive down costs for parents. Whether kids dream of playing for Great Britain, to make it to the NHL or just want to have fun, NHL Street Hockey opens the door for everyone.”

“We are thrilled to expand NHL Street Hockey into the UK, in collaboration with the IHUK,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. “The NHL has a long history and successful track record of using ball hockey to introduce new fans to the sport and help fans grow in their love for the game. With continued access to the game, we are committed to inspiring the next generation of hockey players.”

GB Forward Liam Kirk, the first player born and trained in England to be drafted in the NHL, believes the program can inspire the next generation of hockey talent in the UK. Kirk, who recently won the DEL Playoff Final Series in Germany with Eisbären Berlin, said: “Ice hockey is the fifth largest spectator sport in the UK, and NHL Street Hockey gives children who love the game or are brand new to it, an opportunity to experience playing in a fun, supportive environment. It will be a great addition to the coaching programmes that we have and develop future talent through the IHUK pathway.”