Schaefer 'definitely a lot stronger' after tragic experiences as teenager

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Schaefer has gone through more tragedy than anyone should have to at any time, let alone as a 17-year-old.

The defenseman lost his mother, Jennifer, after a two-year battle with breast cancer in February, 2024. Two months prior to that, his billet mom, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide.

Then in December, Jim Waters, owner of the Erie Otters, his Ontario Hockey League team the past two seasons, died unexpectedly.

Considering all that, being projected to be the No. 1 selection later this month by the New York Islanders at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the pressure that comes with all of that is no big deal.

"My mindset has changed a lot with everything," Schaefer said Monday at Amerant Bank Arena prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). "Just seeing what my mom went through, having a smile on her face with cancer and everything trying to bring her down, but she wouldn't let it bring her down. She's someone I look up to, really strong.

"I wish I was as tough as her. Definitely get my dad's toughness. But yeah, she's someone I always looked up to."

Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games this season with Erie. His season ended when he sustained a fractured clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27, but he was cleared for contact May 1. Schaefer had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with Erie in 2023-24.

He said his mom was a big part of his hockey development.

"My mom used to go in net and put on the equipment, and I'd shoot on her with my brother [Johnny] and all that stuff," Schaefer said. "So, she'd do a lot for us. I'm just looking back and smiling on all the fun things.

"I mean, when I'm shooting pucks in the basement, she's probably, you know, spiritually having the hockey equipment on, trying to save them, and I'm missing the net because she's probably blocker saving that. Yeah, there's a lot of things I've learned. I'm definitely a lot stronger."

Schaefer has parlayed that strength into helping others. He works with the Smilezone Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to make tough days brighter for kids receiving treatment in hospitals and health care facilities.

"I went to the Western New York Compassion Connection, a center for grieving children and families, the Monday I was with the [NHL Scouting] Combine. [I] got to talk to young kids' families who have been impacted by something so scary in their life, maybe losing someone," Schaefer said.

"There was this kid who hasn't come out in 10 years, and 10 years later he came out. Things like that mean a lot to me and I'll be doing a lot down the road."

Schaefer, who turns 18 on Sept. 5, has gained strength through loss. He said he's always happy to talk about his mom, talk about all the great times they had together.

He knows she's still watching.

"I'm so much stronger that I went through this stuff," he said. "I'm happy my mom's not suffering. I think that's the main thing; you never want a loved one in your life to go through cancer and something so scary.

"She's always with me in spirit. I know she has a front-row seat every game. I get to play for someone even more. She was a strong woman. I like to talk about her. If she was here, you guys would know exactly who she was even though you haven't met her because I love talking about her."

