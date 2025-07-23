NHL players to again help ‘carry the message forward’ at Shoulder Check Showcase

Rob Thorsen was working from home in Darien, Connecticut, nine days out from the third annual Shoulder Check Showcase about 10 minutes from Terry Conners Rink in Stamford, where on Thursday the hockey community will pack a small facility nestled in Cove Island Park and in unison raise left hands, place on right shoulders and recite six words.

Reach out. Check in. Make contact.

There was a lot to be done.

"It takes an army to put this thing on, and everybody who's a part of it is here because they want to be a part of it," Thorsen said. "I think that's pretty cool."

Thorsen has been living by the half hour, gathering information, getting it together and ensuring everyone had what they needed, the Shoulder Check his calling since his son, Hayden, took his own life May 21, 2022. Rob founded the HT40 Foundation on Jan. 12, 2023, which would have been Hayden's 17th birthday, or just another day for his favorite ritual.

The sophomore goalie wearing No. 40 at Darien High School who also played for the Junior Rangers in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association placed his left hand on the right shoulder of a teammate and asked how they were doing. The game-worn sweaters at the Showcase have a patch of blue on said shoulder for the colored heart emoji conveying love. Another emoji created by the Shoulder Check makes contact, a little blue heart suggesting one is thinking about another in a more meaningful way.

Thursday is the beginning of a new year for the program and the chance for thousands to make the pledge. Sign the shoulder. Buy a T-shirt, patch or strip of athletic tape. Rep the blue.

"This is our biggest event," Thorsen said. "This is when we get the most attention, the most participation. It's an epic moment for us. The goal of it is to inspire everybody to kind of walk away and think about how they can bring the Shoulder Check to their teams, to their schools, to their communities. The idea is to start your season together making the shoulder check commitment and then check on each other all season long.

"That's a key initiative for us. It's a chance to get more people inspired to participate, carry the message forward."