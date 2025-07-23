Prime Video announces Monday Night Hockey schedule for 2025-26 season

TORONTO -- Prime Monday Night Hockey is back this fall with a national spotlight on Canada’s biggest hockey cities. The 2025–26 season begins with a late afternoon game on Thanksgiving (Monday, October 13) when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m. ET before moving west for the second matchup of a doubleheader, with the Vancouver Canucks taking on the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Canadian matchups take centre stage on multiple nights this season, including an all-Canadian tilt between Ottawa and Winnipeg on December 15, a primetime faceoff between Vancouver and Montreal on January 12, and a Battle of Alberta on March 30. Prime Monday Night Hockey will also host a marquee Atlantic Division rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning on December 8.

The 2024-25 regular season saw Canadian teams surge up the standings with the Winnipeg Jets winning their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy and the 2025 postseason featured five of seven Canadian teams. Fans can catch more competitive action on Monday nights this regular season with Prime Monday Night Hockey’s national broadcast. All games stream live and in English exclusively on Prime Video, at no additional cost to Canadian Prime members. Follow @sportsonprimeca and download the full Monday night schedule.

Prime Video’s hockey programming continues to offer fans multiple ways to watch their favourite teams and players:

• FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, the critically acclaimed all-access docuseries from Box To Box Films (Drive to Survive) and NHL Productions returns this fall. The second season follows top-tier NHL talent including Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and more across the highs and lows of the NHL season -- with cameras once again capturing unprecedented access during key events including Alex Ovechkin’s triumphant quest to become the NHL all-time goals leader to the star-studded 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, all while teams are in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

• NHL: Coast To Coast, a live whiparound studio show airing Thursday nights returns this season, featuring expert analysis, live look-ins, and highlights from across the League.