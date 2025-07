The St. Louis Blues will always be on the “Crazy Train.”

The team honored Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away Tuesday, with a post on social media. The rock and roll legend was a well-known Blues fan.

Back in 2019, Osbourne posted a photo of himself wearing a Blues jersey before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues would go on win the Cup that night.

The Blues reposted that photo on Tuesday with the message, “St. Louis loves you, Ozzy. RIP.”