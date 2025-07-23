Buium 'very, very confident' he can be impact player for Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Zeev Buium not only wants to make the Minnesota Wild roster out of training camp in September, he's aiming to make an immediate impact.

"I do think that there is an opportunity for me to step in and be a player on the team," Buium said. "And for me, I don't just want to be a guy who's out there -- [I want to] help this team win. So yeah, I'm going to do whatever I can to do that."

The 19-year-old defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on April 13, three days after his collegiate team, the University of Denver, lost in the NCAA Tournament national semifinals. He made his NHL debut one week later, playing 13:27 in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on April 20.

Buium had one assist in four playoff games and is projected to be a big offensive contributor this season, potentially on the second defense pair, and on special teams.

"I'm very, very confident [heading into the season]," Buium said. "I think being able to play in those couple games at the end of the year and then going to World Championships [with the United States] and just kind of getting those experiences around NHL players, you learn a lot. And I thought it really helped me, and helped me understand certain things about the NHL, about how guys carry themselves and what you need to do.

"So yeah, I feel very, very confident."

Buium, selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 12) at the 2024 NHL Draft, had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) and averaged 27:03 of ice time in 41 games for Denver last season. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, voted as the top NCAA men's hockey player, and was selected as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year and Best Offensive Defenseman. He was one of two players to be a unanimous selection to the NCHC First All-Star Team.

After winning the NCAA championship with Denver in 2023-24, he nearly helped it return to the NCAA championship game. The Pioneers lost to eventual champion Western Michigan University 3-2 in double overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals, a game in which Buium played 51:41 of a possible 80:26.

Buium also helped the U.S. win its second straight gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January, and then capped his season helping the U.S. win its first gold medal at the IIHF World Championship in 92 years in May.

"There'll always be enough room [for more trophies]," Buium said. "It's so fun. I mean, the group of guys we had was so special. I feel like I keep catching myself saying that, but I think that's why those kinds of team win. It's just everyone's so great and good to each other and cares about each other.

"Just so fortunate and lucky to be a part of those teams."

The added exposure, pressure and, ultimately, wins, is why the excitement around Buium's addition to the Wild roster has so many taking notice.

"Zeev is a young guy that I think we've all seen what he's been capable of," Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin said. "He's one of those young pieces of talent that we're very excited to see make a push and have an impact on the team."

To help that aspiration, Buium's offseason training has been different than in years past. He will spend time at home in California before returning to Minnesota in August to prepare for training camp.

"I think it's just to another level [of training]," Buium said. "I mean, obviously every summer you're training hard and preparing the right way, but everyone knows that the NHL is a different breed, and you've just got to take it one step further and train that much harder."

Buium said his goal is to add some extra strength to his 6-foot, 183-pound frame.

"I think for me, it's putting on weight," he said. "I can still develop so much, and getting faster and stronger. I know it sounds cliche, but it's something everyone needs to do. And for me, it's kind of working on my explosiveness, working on parts of my game that'll help me. And, you know, get ready to play a full NHL season. That's what I want to do, so just got to get my body ready for that."

The 2024-25 season was a bit of a whirlwind for Buium, but he said it's helped get him ready to be the impact NHL player he envisions.

"I think this year, losing in the Frozen Four kind of put into perspective of how fortunate I was to win a national championship my freshman year [2023-24], and these last couple of gold medals," he said. "It's not something that's just supposed to happen like that, and I've been so lucky to be a part of teams like that and experiences like that.

"So I think for me it just it makes me more grateful and understanding of how hard it is, and obviously just even coming here at the end of the year and seeing hard it is to win Round 1, and you know how big of a battle it is, and how much it hurts when you do lose. So yeah, I think it's caring even more about it and realizing how much more I want it."