Celebrini named IIHF Male Player of the Year, led Olympics in goals

Celebrini led the Olympics with five goals and was second with 10 points in six games. He helped Canada to the silver medal and was named to the tournament's All-Star Team. He also played for Canada at the 2026 World Championships in May, when he was captain and finished second among all scorers with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 10 games.

The 20-year-old, who was the No. 1 pick by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft, was a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as NHL MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association after he finished fourth in the NHL and set a Sharks record last season with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. He had a point in 60 games, including at least three 18 times, and he had at least four points five times. Celebrini had 33 power-play points and five game-winning goals to help San Jose finish 39-35-8 with 86 points after it had 20 wins and 52 points in 2024-25.