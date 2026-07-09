Celebrini named IIHF Male Player of the Year, led Olympics in goals

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was second in voting, and Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho was third.
Hellebuyck made 41 saves for Team USA in the 3-2 overtime win against Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympics and finished with a perfect 5-0-0 record. He was named best goalie and was also named to the All-Star Team.
Aho had six points (four goals, two assists) in six games for Team Finland at the Olympics to help win the bronze. He later won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who led all Olympic scorers with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in six games for Canada, finished fourth. McDavid led the NHL last season with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 82 games and won the Ted Lindsay Award.