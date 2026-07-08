Blackhawks forced to find solutions after Bedard injury

CHICAGO -- The biggest question surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks for much of this offseason revolved around the linemates for Connor Bedard in 2026-27.
Now it’s who is going to fill the void left by Bedard’s absence?
Pressure will be on likes of Nazar, Byram, Kantserov to provide offense until star center returns in November
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images
CHICAGO -- The biggest question surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks for much of this offseason revolved around the linemates for Connor Bedard in 2026-27.
Now it’s who is going to fill the void left by Bedard’s absence?
The star center is expected to be out until November after the Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that Bedard had surgery on his left shoulder for an injury he sustained while practicing in Vancouver on July 2.
A restricted free agent, Bedard has been eligible to sign another contract with Chicago since July 1, 2025. General manager Kyle Davidson said last week there was no update on contract talks.
Coaches often say it’s going to take a team effort to replace any player, but it’s particularly true in Bedard’s case. He has led the Blackhawks in scoring in each of his first three seasons since they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Last season, he led Chicago with 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games. Seven of his goals came on the power play.
Bedard, who turns 21 on July 17, has 203 points (75 goals, 128 assists) in 219 NHL games.
In his absence, Frank Nazar could fill in as top-line center. The 22-year-old, whose seven-year, $46.13 million contract ($6.59 million average annual value) begins this season, can play center or wing.
Nazar got off to a terrific start last season, with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his first 10 games. He finished with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games, so he needs to provide more consistency. Playing on the top line could help him out of the gate.
Roman Kantserov was expected to be Bedard’s right wing to start the season, and there’s no reason to believe he still won’t start on the top line. The Blackhawks are expecting big things from the 21-year-old, who had 64 points (36 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games last season with Mettalurg of the Kontinental Hockey League.
“You’ve got a guy like Kantserov who’s proven in a men’s league he can produce,” Davidson said on July 1. “Obviously, this is a different challenge and there’s probably some growth and acclimation required for him the North American game, but we have all the belief in the world -- and not blind faith -- he’s going to come in and add offense to this group.”
Tyler Bertuzzi could remain on the top line, given his strong presence in front of the net. Bertuzzi had 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) in 79 games last season, second behind Bedard. He led the Blackhawks with 11 power-play goals, most coming near the crease.
Chicago could also use more offense from its defensemen. Some is expected to come from Bowen Byram, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on June 23 and signed a six-year, $75 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) on July 1. An offensive defenseman, Byram had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 82 regular-season games for Buffalo and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He’s expected to see plenty of time on the power play too.
“Adding someone like Byram to our group is going to make us a more potent offensive team, especially someone that we feel is not only more seasoned in the NHL but ready to step into a role where he’s running the power play and adding another dynamic, another level to that power play,” Davidson said. “Then we’ve got a bunch of young players who can get more mature and comfortable in the League. The question is how much more, but as they grow in the League that’s going to happen.”
Beyond that, it will be on everyone to contribute a little more. Anton Frondell played on the wing last season with Djurgardens of the Swedish Hockey League, and also some games with the Blackhawks last season. The 19-year-old had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games for Chicago, which views him as a center, likely on the second line.
Ryan Donato needs to find his scoring touch again, the one that resulted in a career-high 31 goals in 2024-25. He scored 15 last season.
Same with Teuvo Teravainen, who had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 75 games after getting 58 points (15 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25.
Younger players such as forwards Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis (each 21), and Ryan Greene (22) will also have to provide a little more, especially early in the season.
Losing Bedard is unquestionably a tough blow for the Blackhawks, but it will be the third time he’ll miss double-digit games. As a rookie, he missed 14 (Jan. 7-Feb. 13, 2024) after sustaining a broken jaw against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5 of that year. He missed 12 last season because of an upper-body injury while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Then-Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was grabbing his right shoulder as he headed to the locker room.
Bedard returned on Jan. 9 against the Washington Capitals but did not take a face-off again until after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 26 against the Nashville Predators.
The Blackhawks are looking to get off to a solid start this season and contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, much like they did in 2025-26 when they were still in the wild-card race in early December.
Come September, they’ll have to start figuring out how to do so without their best player for at least the first month of the season.
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