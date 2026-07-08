Blackhawks forced to find solutions after Bedard injury

Beyond that, it will be on everyone to contribute a little more. Anton Frondell played on the wing last season with Djurgardens of the Swedish Hockey League, and also some games with the Blackhawks last season. The 19-year-old had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games for Chicago, which views him as a center, likely on the second line.

Ryan Donato needs to find his scoring touch again, the one that resulted in a career-high 31 goals in 2024-25. He scored 15 last season.

Same with Teuvo Teravainen, who had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 75 games after getting 58 points (15 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25.

Younger players such as forwards Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis (each 21), and Ryan Greene (22) will also have to provide a little more, especially early in the season.

Losing Bedard is unquestionably a tough blow for the Blackhawks, but it will be the third time he’ll miss double-digit games. As a rookie, he missed 14 (Jan. 7-Feb. 13, 2024) after sustaining a broken jaw against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5 of that year. He missed 12 last season because of an upper-body injury while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Then-Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was grabbing his right shoulder as he headed to the locker room.

Bedard returned on Jan. 9 against the Washington Capitals but did not take a face-off again until after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 26 against the Nashville Predators.

The Blackhawks are looking to get off to a solid start this season and contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, much like they did in 2025-26 when they were still in the wild-card race in early December.

Come September, they’ll have to start figuring out how to do so without their best player for at least the first month of the season.