Celebrini doused with water by Sharks bench after breaking points record, hears from Thornton

Teammates go crazy for young forward setting new franchise mark

SJS@WPG: Celebrini sets Sharks' record, gets sprayed with water

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Well, Sharks do belong in water.

The San Jose Sharks celebrated Macklin Celebrini's franchise record 115th point of the season by promptly squirting their water bottles all over him as he came to the bench for post-goal glove pounds on Thursday.

Celebrini completed his incredible rookie season by breaking Hockey Hall of Fame forward Joe Thornton's single-season points record of 114. A goal in the third period - his third point of the night - during the Sharks 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets gave him 115 points this season.

When he skated to the bench, Celebrini was just bombarded by teammates with water bottles, much to the delight of the 19-year-old forward.

And don't worry, Sharks goalie Alex Nedjedlvic who wasn't on the bench because he was in the game also made sure he got Celebrini with his own water bottle.

The water didn't stop in the locker room after the game.

It's the conclusion of an incredible second NHL season for Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, who now has a ridiculous 175 points in 151 NHL games.

It was also his 18th three-point game of this season, which also ties Thornton's Sharks record. The former Sharks captain and 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee sent a glowing congratulatory video to Celebrini.

"Mack, you know how I feel about you and your game," Thornton said in a congratulatory video to Celebrini. "Just love watching you. Congratulations. You know the Thorntons love you and can't wait to see you keep breaking even more of your own records."

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