Islanders open fan contest to design 3rd jersey

Entries can be submitted until July 24 for sweater that will be worn during 2027-28 season

Islanders_fisherman-3rd-jersey

© Mike Stobe/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Hockey fans love sporting their team's third jersey. 

Now, fans of the New York Islanders have a chance to design one. 

The Islanders on Wednesday launched a third jersey design contest for the 2027-28 season, marking the first time an NHL team has asked its fans to come up with the design. 

Using an online design digital tool, fans can design the Islanders' third jersey using historic logos, patches, the official Islanders fonts and a wide color palette.

There is a "paint-by-number" setup so the jerseys match the League's official jersey template, and a note section so fans can explain their design choices. 

Entries can be submitted up to July 24, and from there five finalists will be selected and those five jerseys will then be put up to a fan vote in August. 

"Islanders fans are among the most passionate in all of sports, and their emotional investment is the heartbeat of this franchise," said Kelly Cheeseman, president of business operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. "With this contest, we are breaking down traditional boundaries and inviting ‘Isles Nation' directly into the design room to do something that has never been done before in our league.

"Our third jersey will truly belong to the fans, born from their passion and chosen by their voice."

The jersey that wins the fan vote will become the Islanders official third jersey for 2027-28, and the winning creator will get a signed third jersey and tickets for the game when the jersey makes its debut.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Related Content

Gustafsson drafted No. 13 by Islanders

Schaefer gets emotional after winning Calder Trophy

Islanders 'sad to see' Lee sign with Mammoth as free agent

Schaefer poised to build on Calder Trophy win with Islanders

Latest News

Ducks match Carlsson 5-year, $90 million offer sheet from Flyers

Mammoth match Hayton's 1-year, $4.775 million offer sheet from Devils

Top NHL restricted free agents: Bedard, Zegras could get offer sheet

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Bruins acquire key piece in Peterka, add veteran defensemen Borgen, Clifton

Sabres trade for Zellweger to help replace Byram, add Crevier, Sheary

Hurricanes’ names engraved on Stanley Cup

Ruck twins throw out ceremonial 1st pitch before Pirates game

Blackhawks forced to find solutions after Bedard injury

Alfredsson ‘had to move’ on from Senators to further coaching career

NHL EDGE stats: Byram has breakout potential with Blackhawks

Bedard to miss start of 2026-27 season for Blackhawks after shoulder surgery

NHL Free Agent Tracker