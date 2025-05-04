2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Eastern Conference 2nd Round preview

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight teams that advanced out of the first round in four best-of-7 series. The second round starts Monday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals:

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (2M) Carolina Hurricanes

Capitals: 51-22-9, 111 points

Hurricanes: 47-30-5, 99 points

Season series: WSH: 2-2-0; CAR: 2-1-1

Game 1: Tuesday at Washington (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS)

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time when they play in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The Capitals and Hurricanes last played against each other in the playoffs in the first round in 2019, when Carolina came back from 2-0 and 3-2 series deficits before rallying from down 2-0 and 3-2 in Game 7 to win 4-3 in double-overtime.

They split the regular-season series, with the home team winning all four games.

The Hurricanes and Capitals both advanced to the second round in five games, Carolina defeating the New Jersey Devils and Washington taking out the Montreal Canadiens.

"It's been a great battle with them," Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov said. "We remember, we played in 2019 against them and it was always hard. Even in the regular season, it's always been a rivalry. It's going to be lots of fun. There's going to be lots of noise from this series. We've got to stay focused, play our game. We've got a deep team."

During the regular season, forward Seth Jarvis led the Hurricanes with five points (three goals, two assists) in four games against Washington. Forward Jackson Blake also scored three goals.

Goalies Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov each started two games against Washington. Andersen allowed five goals on 49 shots (2.41 goals-against average, .898 save percentage). Kochetkov gave up five goals on 43 shots (2.57 GAA, .884 save percentage).

Andersen was unable to finish the series against the Devils after getting injured during Game 4.

The Capitals didn't have a skater with more than three points against Carolina in the regular season, but Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, including the 892nd of his NHL career, on April 2 in a 5-1 loss.

Logan Thompson started just one of Washington's four games against Carolina during the regular season, and he didn't go past the first period. He allowed three goals on 12 shots April 2 and left the game because of an injury that kept him out until Game 1 against Montreal on April 21.

Thompson, though, is expected to be in net for Game 1 after posting a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in the first round, including 28 saves in the 4-1 series-clinching win in Game 5 on Wednesday, when Carbery said, "'L.T.' was phenomenal."

The Capitals have not advanced out of the second round since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. The Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2023.

"We know them really well," Capitals forward Tom Wilson said.

Game breakers

Capitals: It's Alex Ovechkin until it isn't Ovechkin anymore. And it's still Ovechkin for the Capitals. He could have nothing going on in the game and then, bam, one shot changes everything. He could be quiet, almost hiding, and then all of a sudden the puck finds him on the power play and he hammers a shot past the goalie to change everything. Ovechkin scored four goals in the first round, including two in Game 1, one of them being his first career playoff overtime goal, and the power-play goal in Game 5 that got Washington started. He led the Capitals with 19 shots on goal against the Canadiens. All these years in the NHL and still, at 39 years old, all Ovechkin needs is a small opening to break a game open.

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho isn't just a game breaker for the Hurricanes, he's a game changer who typically will show up in the big moment. Aho scored the double-overtime goal in Game 5 against the Devils that got the Hurricanes through the first round with a 5-4 win. He also scored the tying goal on the power play to make it 4-4 in the second period and assisted on Andrei Svechnikov's goal earlier in the second that made it 3-3. He led the Hurricanes with eight points (three goals, five assists) during the series, playing 22:19 per game. Aho is the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers all-time leader in playoff goals (30), assists (48) and points (78).