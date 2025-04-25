Kaprizov energizes Wild again with 2 more goals in Game 3 victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov put the State of Hockey into a state on Thursday, dominating Game 3 as the primary force in a 5-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kaprizov had two goals for the second straight game. After the first game, another 5-2 victory on Tuesday, the Russian forward said he couldn’t wait to bring the fun to the Xcel Energy Center for the first time in this Western Conference First Round.

Mission accomplished.

There was a raucous party all night, raging from warmups until well after the home team walked away with a narrative-changing victory which puts the Wild in the driver’s seat of this best-of-7 series against the heavily favored Golden Knights.

“It always feels good when you win games,” Kaprizov said. “We don’t care who scored, who has how many points or whatever. You just want to win games.”

The Wild have won the past two games in convincing fashion to lead the series and be in a position from which 68.8 percent of the teams (386-175) holding it have advanced all-time in seven-game series.

Game 4 is here Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS).

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, scoring the first of two power-play goals in the game.

He took a pass from rookie defenseman Zeev Buium, did a lap around the offensive zone without being touched and let loose with a seeing-eye shot that found its way past goalie Adin Hill. Then he skated to the glass, into a towel-waving frenzy, moving his arms in a how-do-you-like-me-now gesture.

“He’s such an energy giver,” said goalie Filip Gustavsson, who made 30 saves. “Just his skill plays, his dangles, or anything like that, finding passes that people don’t see. It’s building from the bench and out on the ice there, just everyone feels more energy to try going and going.”