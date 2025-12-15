NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up," to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Zizing 'Em Up: Matthews adds to Olympic hype, talks Team USA with NHL.com
Maple Leafs forward took part in TV promo, breaks down anticipation of tournament
© Justin Berl/Getty Images
TORONTO -- Auston Matthews knows how close the United States came to winning the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.
Only too well.
And it has stoked his appetite and anticipation for what lies ahead at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in less than two months.
In a performance teammate Zach Werenski described as "incredible," Matthews had three shots in overtime of the championship game against Canada, only to be thwarted by a cache of remarkable saves by goalie Jordan Binnington.
Minutes later, his dreams of being the hero were squashed when Canada forward Connor McDavid, who had slipped away from Matthews in the high slot, scored the tournament-winning goal in a dramatic 3-2 OT victory at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20.
The heartbreaking loss overshadowed the performance in the game by Matthews, the U.S. captain who assisted on both of his team's goals, had four shots and three blocks in 20:47 of ice time.
"I thought this was Auston's best game," coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. "He's just a dynamic player,"
So much so that he was named one of Team USA's first six players on its Olympic roster, to no one's surprise.
"Any time you put on that Team USA jersey, it's an honor," he said. "It's exciting."
And he's doing his part to add to the hype.
Matthews was part of a promo to support the Olympic tournament, one that first aired when the Houston Texans played the Kansas City Chiefs during "Sunday Night Football on NBC" on Dec. 7. In the bit, when actor Jon Hamm says Team USA is gunning for the ultimate prize, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights replies: "Canadian tears."
When a stunned Hamm is perplexed by that response because Canadians are so polite, Matthews shakes his head and says "Noooo."
"All in fun," Matthews says of the ad. "Just another thing to look forward to."
He's doing just that.
With the Olympic start date of Feb. 11 closing in quickly, Matthews took time for a 1-on-1 with NHL.com to discuss all things Winter Games.
First off, there is growing excitement at finding out what the final rosters will look like for all the participating teams after each of the countries named their first six players in June. Those announcements are expected around New Years. How intrigued, if not curious, to find out what the rosters will look like, not just for Team USA but for all of them?
"Definitely. I mean, it's coming up so fast, right. I mean, I saw a World Junior promo this week, which you always associate with the holiday season between Christmas and New Years. You don't realize how quick it comes. There's Christmas, New Year's and then, all of a sudden, it's February, and you're kind of getting ready for that whole thing. So, yeah, it's definitely going to be really interesting and exciting to see, because there's been a lot of anticipation. It's been a long time coming since NHL players have been allowed to go back to the Olympics, so there's definitely a lot of anticipation for that. It'll be kind of cool to see who makes it, and just really excited for that opportunity."
What was the experience of 4 Nations like, especially with the high emotions involved and having to find a way to bond with new teammates in a span of less than two weeks?
"For sure. I mean, it honestly felt longer than that. It's pretty interesting because you just have such a little amount of time to come together as a team. And for us, well, speaking for myself, I had played with a lot of the guys with the U.S. development program, so that helped. I think a lot of guys had played with each other, were familiar with each other, so I feel like the group came tightly together very closely, very quickly. And I think we were fortunate that a lot of us had already played together. I think we were fortunate that a lot of us knew each other. And the message from the beginning was to come together as a team as quickly as possible because you don't have a lot of time to practice, to get used to things. You have a lot of guys that play in different situations on different teams, and you're asking them to maybe buy into a role they're not maybe used to. And I think that's something that is very important for the team, the aspect of guys buying into what role is going to help the team win."
How much will such familiarity you gained at 4 Nations help the chemistry heading into the Olympics?
"I mean, it depends on who makes the team, right? But for those guys who return, for sure it'll help. You're not starting from scratch. You've played big games with them before, so you know what to expect. That's significant."
How did that tournament get your competitive juices flowing, especially heading to Italy?
"It was an amazing experience. It had been a long time since I'd worn that USA jersey dating back to World Championships and World Juniors. It brought back a lot of great memories. It gives you an appetite for the full course. So, that part's always cool when you get to wear that jersey, but especially when you get to wear it for something like the Olympics, the 4 Nations, something like that. It's something that definitely has a different weight to it. It's very special."
In that regard, what's your first memory of Team USA and Olympic hockey?
"I mean, I must have watched the movie "Miracle" hundreds of times growing up. And I'll never forget the 2010 Games in Vancouver. That was obviously a tough one for us, with U.S.-Canada in the final and losing in overtime. And then, I remember being at the (USA Hockey National Team Development Program), watching T.J. Oshie scoring what, four goals, in the shootout against Russia at the (2014) Games in Sochi. We were at lunch, and the shootout went past lunch. We were then supposed to be in class, but we all stayed in the room. We had the game on a projector, we had it on our phones, and we were watching the whole shootout. That was one of the coolest things. Witnessing Team USA and watching what Oshie did, it was incredible. Just what he was able to do, the magnitude of the moment and the stage they were on, well, to do that at the Olympics was really special. So, I think a lot of those things cross your mind, but No. 1 has to be that movie Miracle and the 1980 (Lake Placid) Olympics, watching those guys win gold. Because that's what you're trying to do when you go over there (to Italy)."
Finally, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk were two of the first six players, like you, named to the Team USA roster in June. They were your teammates at 4 Nations. Two months later, they were your Stanley Cup Playoff opponents with the Maple Leafs, first against Brady's Ottawa Senators, then against Matthew's Florida Panthers. Now you'll be Team USA teammates again in Italy, even doing commercials with them. How difficult is it to flip that switch between being friends and foes, depending on the situation?
"It's not too hard, to be honest. I think you're always going to play hard against whoever is lined up across from you. And I know they're going to do the same, so it's definitely not something you give pushback on. You're going to do everything you can for your respective teams, and whoever you are going up against, you compete hard. You have to play hard and be physical and do all that stuff, because you know they're going to do the same to you. But it's funny, especially knowing those two guys really, really well for a really long time and competing against them on a nightly basis. And it's cool to get to play with them again. You just know they're two fierce competitors who play with an edge. Playing against them is always a challenge. Playing with them is a lot easier (Laughs)."
THE MCDAVID-MATTHEWS DYNAMIC
McDavid and Matthews will always be connected after being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in consecutive years, McDavid by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015, Matthews by the Maple Leafs in 2016.
In recent times the Oilers captain has had the upper hand. In their first meeting since McDavid delivered the decisive dagger in the 4 Nations title game, he was dominant in Edmonton's 6-3 victory against Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, opening the scoring with a highlight reel goal en route to a three-point performance (two goals, one assist).
Moving forward, it will be one of the more intriguing matchups in Italy should the two countries meet, with McDavid one of the faces of Canada and Matthews the same for the U.S.
At the same time, both admit their friendship has grown over the years.
They played together for Team North America, otherwise known as the Young Guns, at the World Cup of Hockey 2016. They've trained together in Arizona. They're both represented by the same agent, Judd Moldaver. They've even filmed a McDonald's commercial together.
"I mean, I think our relationship just happened organically over the years," Matthews said. "We were teammates at the World Cup in 2016 and just kind of got to know each other a little bit better after that.
"I have a ton of respect for him, not only for the person he is, but for the kind of player and person he is. He's obviously a special, special player and, like I said, someone I have a ton of respect for."
Count McDavid as a member of that mutual admiration society.
"Definitely a guy that I've known better and better over the course of our careers," he said of Matthews. "We share the same agent, spend a little time together, so definitely know him better."
What impresses McDavid about Matthews?
"Just his ability to score goals and the way he shoots the puck," McDavid said. "The way he gets open. He doesn't need much room.
"He's really impressive."
MILAN ON McDAVID'S MIND
While on the subject of 4 Nations hero McDavid, the 28-year-old says that tournament has him champing at the bit for the Olympics.
"Obviously 4 Nations was kind of the appetizer to what the Olympics could be," he said Saturday. "Really excited about it.
"Like I said, I'm excited. I think everyone is. It kind of seems to be on the back of everyone's mind that is going or has a chance to go. You're seeing guys get off to great starts, pushing for spots. You see it all across the League. It's been fun to watch."
Especially when it comes to 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and 20-year-old Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks. They have caused plenty of debate north of the border as to whether either, if not both, should make Team Canada, although Bedard's status is up in the air after he sustained an upper body injury against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
"They've been great," McDavid said. "They've been really, really good. Great to see them take steps.
"They've been really impressive."
OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH
Each week we'll look at a candidate who's catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.
G Connor Hellebuyck, United States: (Winnipeg Jets)
Yes, it was only one game. That being said, general manager Bill Guerin and the Team USA brass had to be encouraged by Hellebuyck's return to action Saturday. The defending Hart and Vezina Trophy winner voted as NHL MVP and top goalie, respectively, was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 and had arthroscopic knee surgery the following day. The initial estimated recovery time was 4-6 weeks, but the 32-year-old had other ideas. In the end, he was back at practice Wednesday, less than three weeks after the procedure. And if there were any concerns about him coming back too early, he muzzled them with a 24-save performance in a 5-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Hellebuyck was Team USA's starter at the 4 Nations Face-Off and is vying for the same role for the Olympics. Barring any setbacks, his return to health, not to mention to the ice, is a significant step toward that goal.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
"You talk briefly about your teams, and then it's lots about the Olympics and what's going on. He's excited, just because he loves them. He's got to play in a few. And to have him around as the guy that is the voice of experience, that's a big win for us."
-- Team Canada coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, referring to his discussions with Sidney Crosby about the upcoming Games
THE LAST WORD
The hockey world was rocked Friday by the blockbuster trade that sent star defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild.
In the process, there is an intriguing layer to this deal as it pertains to Team USA.
Hughes made his Wild debut on Sunday, scoring a goal in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins. He played on a pair with Brock Faber, who was a finalist for the 2024 Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.
Here's where things get interesting.
Hughes and Faber were teammates at 4 Nations. Hughes, unfortunately, did not play because of injury. Faber did and was very impressive in a shutdown role, finishing with two assists and going plus-3 in four games.
Hughes was named as one of Team USA's first six players back in June. Faber, meanwhile, is a leading candidate to join him.
Keep in mind that Team USA's general manager is Guerin, the Wild GM. Should Hughes and Faber develop chemistry playing together in the seven weeks leading up to the tournament, Guerin could find himself with a very comfortable and established defense pair for Team USA. In an event there will not be much pre-tournament practice time, such familiarity between teammates would be a definite plus.Z