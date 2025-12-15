Zizing 'Em Up: Matthews adds to Olympic hype, talks Team USA with NHL.com

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews knows how close the United States came to winning the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

Only too well.

And it has stoked his appetite and anticipation for what lies ahead at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in less than two months.

In a performance teammate Zach Werenski described as "incredible," Matthews had three shots in overtime of the championship game against Canada, only to be thwarted by a cache of remarkable saves by goalie Jordan Binnington.

Minutes later, his dreams of being the hero were squashed when Canada forward Connor McDavid, who had slipped away from Matthews in the high slot, scored the tournament-winning goal in a dramatic 3-2 OT victory at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20.

The heartbreaking loss overshadowed the performance in the game by Matthews, the U.S. captain who assisted on both of his team's goals, had four shots and three blocks in 20:47 of ice time.

"I thought this was Auston's best game," coach Mike Sullivan said afterward. "He's just a dynamic player,"

So much so that he was named one of Team USA's first six players on its Olympic roster, to no one's surprise.

"Any time you put on that Team USA jersey, it's an honor," he said. "It's exciting."

And he's doing his part to add to the hype.

Matthews was part of a promo to support the Olympic tournament, one that first aired when the Houston Texans played the Kansas City Chiefs during "Sunday Night Football on NBC" on Dec. 7. In the bit, when actor Jon Hamm says Team USA is gunning for the ultimate prize, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights replies: "Canadian tears."

When a stunned Hamm is perplexed by that response because Canadians are so polite, Matthews shakes his head and says "Noooo."

"All in fun," Matthews says of the ad. "Just another thing to look forward to."

He's doing just that.

With the Olympic start date of Feb. 11 closing in quickly, Matthews took time for a 1-on-1 with NHL.com to discuss all things Winter Games.