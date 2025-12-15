NHL On Tap: Jets' Hellebuyck, Connor resume Olympic auditions against Senators

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Jets' Olympic hopefuls lead way
Winnipeg Jets teammates Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor will continue their auditions for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the Ottawa Senators visit Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime). Hellebuyck, the No. 1 goalie for the runner-up United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, is vying to have that role and appears to be healthy again. The Jets (15-15-1) are glad to have him back after he had arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 22. The initial estimated recovery time was 4-6 weeks, but the 32-year-old made a triumphant return with a 24-save performance in a 5-1 victory against the Washington Capitals Saturday. As for Connor, who had one assist in three games at 4 Nations, the 29-year-old forward enters the game with the longest active point streak in the NHL (four goals, eight assists in eight games). He'll play his 645th game in the League and with one goal can become the second-fastest active U.S.-born skater to score 300 goals behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (482 games) and ahead of Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane (775). The Senators (14-13-4) will attempt to get back on track after going 3-7-0 in their past 10.