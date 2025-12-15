NHL Status Report: Holloway out 6 weeks for Blues with ankle injury

New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad will be scratched against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG) after the Rangers forward missed a team meeting in the morning. “I think Mika understands the importance of the rules that we all expect of one another and this is something I think -- from him standpoint -- he feels terribly,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s certainly not something that we would like to happen, but having said that, we believe strongly in the process that we have in place, and the process we have I think is important for everyone to understand what the expectations are and Mika understands that as a leader of the team.” Zibanejad has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 33 games this season. ... Sullivan said forward Matt Rempe, who hasn’t played since Oct. 23 because of an upper-body injury, will be a game-time decision, but is expected to play.