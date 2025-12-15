Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Holloway out 6 weeks for Blues with ankle injury
Zibanejad to be scratched by Rangers; Skinner, Kulak added to Penguins’ active roster
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
St. Louis Blues
Dylan Holloway will be out six weeks with an injury to his right ankle, the Blues announced Monday before their game against the Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO). The forward, who has been placed on injured reserve, has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 33 games. … Alexey Toropchenko has been activated from injured reserve; the forward missed seven games after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident. He has one goal and one assist in 17 games.
New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad will be scratched against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG) after the Rangers forward missed a team meeting in the morning. “I think Mika understands the importance of the rules that we all expect of one another and this is something I think -- from him standpoint -- he feels terribly,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s certainly not something that we would like to happen, but having said that, we believe strongly in the process that we have in place, and the process we have I think is important for everyone to understand what the expectations are and Mika understands that as a leader of the team.” Zibanejad has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 33 games this season. ... Sullivan said forward Matt Rempe, who hasn’t played since Oct. 23 because of an upper-body injury, will be a game-time decision, but is expected to play.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak have been added to the Penguins’ active roster, and each could make his debut with the team against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE). Skinner, a goalie, and Kulak, a defenseman, were acquired in a trade with the Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. Pittsburgh also received a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. Skinner played 23 games for Edmonton this season and is 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average, an .891 save percentage and two shutouts; Kulak has two assists in 31 games. He averaged 17:42 of ice time for the Oilers. … Pittsburgh reassigned goalie Sergei Musharov to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane will miss at least the next two games because of an upper-body injury. Coach Todd McLellan said Monday that the forward is considered day to day. The Red Wings recalled forward John Leonard from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday, and sent defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the AHL. Leonard leads the AHL with 19 goals in 20 games and is third with 29 points. The 27-year-old could make his season debut against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN).
Tampa Bay Lightning
Ryan McDonagh has been upgraded to day to day but will not return against the Florida Panthers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS). The defenseman has not played since Nov. 8 because of an undisclosed injury. McDonagh, who signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract ($4.1 million average annual value) with the Lightning on Dec. 4, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 games while averaging 20:10 of ice time. … Coach Jon Cooper said he’s hopeful Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will play before Christmas; the goalie will miss his seventh straight game. … Emil Lilleberg was placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay on Monday and is week to week; the defenseman did not play after the second period in a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Dallas Stars
Nils Lundkvist will return for the Stars against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+). The defenseman missed two games because of an illness. Lundkvist has three points (one goal, two assists) in six games this season; he was activated from long-term injured reserve on Dec. 9 after sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 16.