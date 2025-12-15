Time with Rangers ‘will always be special’ for Kreider, Trouba

Forward, defenseman set to face former team with Ducks

Kreider Trouba ANA

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider was lost and needed help finding his way around the visitor's side of Madison Square Garden.

"It's kind of a maze back there," Kreider said following the Anaheim Ducks’ morning skate Monday prior to their game against the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG). "Just trying to get my bearings."

Kreider is here for the first time as a visitor, here with the Ducks for what should be an emotional homecoming for him and former Rangers captain and now Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba.

New York traded Kreider to Anaheim on June 12, ending a long run for one of the franchise's all-time players. Trouba was traded to the Ducks on Dec. 6, 2024.

Kreider played 1,006 combined regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers, including 506 at Madison Square Garden, from 2012-25. He ranks seventh in their history in regular season games played (883), third in goals (326), 11th in points (582) and tied for first in power-play goals (116).

He is also New York’s all-time leader in playoff games played (123), goals (48) and power-play goals (19). He is third in points (76) behind Brian Leetch (89) and Mark Messier (80).

"I think it's hard to express my appreciation for the support we had over all those years, over all those runs," Kreider said. "It's an amazing building -- the most famous building in the world -- but it's a building. It's the fans that make it a special place.

“Just being out there this morning pregame skating on that ice, it's cool, but it's an empty building, so at the end of the day it's the fans that make it what it is. It's hard to put into words my gratitude and appreciation for the support and the passion over all those years."

Trouba played his first six NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (2013-19) but is going through similar emotions. He played 410 total games (364 in the regular season, 46 in the playoffs) with the Rangers from 2019-24.

He was named Rangers captain on Aug. 9, 2022, and held that role until they traded him. This is his first time back since the trade.

"I think the only thing I can really compare it to is going back to Winnipeg for the first time, but I think it's a little bit different coming back here with just being the captain of the team, all the memories and stories and everything that went no for the last five, six years," Trouba said. "Means a lot to me and this place will always be special."

Kreider and Trouba have moved on from New York to play pivotal roles in Anaheim.

The Ducks (19-12-1) are in second place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights, despite losing their past two games in regulation to the New York Islanders on Thursday and New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Kreider has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 28 games; Trouba has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and is second on the team in average ice time per game (22:02) and plus/minus (plus-14) in 32 games.

"Their experience has been great," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I think the one thing when we look at 'Kreids' coming in, you look at last year's team and one of the things that was a problem is net-front presence, power plays and effectiveness, and he goes to that area and instantly got our power play rolling and our team rolling right off the bat. He had a great start.

“And 'Troubs' has gotten off to a great start to the season playing bigger minutes than we envisioned, and all of a sudden offensively he's been productive in a lot of ways that we didn't see that coming either."

Kreider has never been one to be reflective publicly, but he also said he hasn't really had a chance to be reflective privately on his time in New York since being traded.

"I don't think it completely settled in over the offseason," he said. "It didn't feel real until I got on the plane to go to California and then I was kind of all about getting my bearings there, kind of endear myself to a new group and get to know everyone, get to know the whole setup."

He is trying not to let the obvious emotions about returning to his former home overcome him in advance of the game.

"I'm trying to go in with no expectations and just get ready to play a hockey game," Kreider said. "But it's a passionate fan base. It's place that I've spent the majority of my life, so I'm sure it'll be emotional for me. To what extent, I don't know."

Trouba said the emotions he felt last season when he was traded flew with him across the country.

It became public knowledge that the Rangers asked him to waive his no-move clause in the offseason and that Trouba wouldn't do it at the time. The situation became less and less tenable after the season started, and eventually a change was needed.

"Last season was obviously pretty difficult for me," Trouba said. "Your heart's in a place and that gets moved, and I don't do well with that."

He said the offseason gave him a chance to process how it ended for him in New York, which has allowed him to be reflective without dark clouds of judgement in his return.

"I didn't enjoy it in the moment, but it's just a small piece of what was a very, very memorable and impactful five-and-a-half years for me," Trouba said. "That's not the moment I focus on; I focus on the broader, the zoom out, and everything in my life that's changed and the people I've met in New York and MSG and the crazy, cool things I got to do as captain of the Rangers. Those are the things I look back on most and remember very, very fondly."

He said New York became home for him and his family. He kept his apartment here, remains in touch with several friends in and out of hockey and likely will return to live in the area when he is done playing. His wife, Kelly, plans to practice medicine here.

Kreider also put down roots during his 13 years in the New York area, where he started a family and still has a lot of relatives and friends.

But they're here as visitors on Monday, and, yes, it's weird and a little confusing, at least logistically and geographically in the building.

"Obviously, you don't really know exactly how you're going to feel," Trouba said. "I went downtown back to my apartment last night and walked around; that one kind of got me a bit. So, it'll be fun being back here today and just try to enjoy it as much as I can."

