Time with Rangers ‘will always be special’ for Kreider, Trouba

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider was lost and needed help finding his way around the visitor's side of Madison Square Garden.

"It's kind of a maze back there," Kreider said following the Anaheim Ducks’ morning skate Monday prior to their game against the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG). "Just trying to get my bearings."

Kreider is here for the first time as a visitor, here with the Ducks for what should be an emotional homecoming for him and former Rangers captain and now Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba.

New York traded Kreider to Anaheim on June 12, ending a long run for one of the franchise's all-time players. Trouba was traded to the Ducks on Dec. 6, 2024.

Kreider played 1,006 combined regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Rangers, including 506 at Madison Square Garden, from 2012-25. He ranks seventh in their history in regular season games played (883), third in goals (326), 11th in points (582) and tied for first in power-play goals (116).

He is also New York’s all-time leader in playoff games played (123), goals (48) and power-play goals (19). He is third in points (76) behind Brian Leetch (89) and Mark Messier (80).

"I think it's hard to express my appreciation for the support we had over all those years, over all those runs," Kreider said. "It's an amazing building -- the most famous building in the world -- but it's a building. It's the fans that make it a special place.

“Just being out there this morning pregame skating on that ice, it's cool, but it's an empty building, so at the end of the day it's the fans that make it what it is. It's hard to put into words my gratitude and appreciation for the support and the passion over all those years."

Trouba played his first six NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets (2013-19) but is going through similar emotions. He played 410 total games (364 in the regular season, 46 in the playoffs) with the Rangers from 2019-24.