McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK (Dec. 15, 2025) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson and Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 14.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid led the NHL with 4-6—10 in four appearances to propel the Oilers (15-12-6, 36 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He scored twice, including the tying goal with two seconds remaining in regulation, as Edmonton overcame a three-goal third-period deficit in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 9. McDavid then recorded his 12th career four-assist performance – tied for the eighth-most in League history – in a 4-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 11. He followed that with 2-1—3, including a highlight-reel goal 3:25 after the opening face-off, in a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 13 before closing the week with an assist on the Oilers’ lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 14. The 28-year-old McDavid, a three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and five-time Art Ross Trophy recipient, sits second in the NHL with 18-34—52 through 33 total contests this season – aided by 7-9—16 during a six-game point streak dating to Dec. 4. McDavid also tops the League in assists (34) while ranking third in both power-play assists (15) and power-play points (20).