Maple Leafs’ chances in Stanley Cup Playoffs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

TNT, Kraken analyst Olczyk joins co-hosts Rosen, Roarke, believes Kings will be tough out

Toronto Maple Leafs POD

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eddie Olczyk brings his knowledge to the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP this week, talking all about the matchups and storylines that we're about to see play out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.

As he is welcomed in by co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, Olczyk immediately begins talking about a memorable Tuesday night in the NHL, complete with Marc-Andre Fleury coming in cold in overtime to get a win for the Minnesota Wild after they secured the point they needed to clinch a playoff berth, the great scene at UBS Arena where New York Islanders forward Matt Martin was recognized in what is likely his last home game, Logan Couture's retirement speech in San Jose and how the St. Louis Blues eased past the Utah Hockey Club to clinch a playoff berth.

As the interview continues, Olczyk, a national broadcaster for TNT and regionally for the Seattle Kraken, gives praise to the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying he thinks they're different this season under coach Craig Berube despite the obvious pressure on them.

Olczyk, though, also praises the Ottawa Senators, who will play Toronto in the Eastern Conference First Round. He has been impressed by Claude Giroux's season in particular and discusses how the veteran forward will try to make up for the Senators’ lack of postseason experience.

Olcyzk talks about why the Los Angeles Kings will be a tough out in the Western Conference. He tries to handicap how the playoffs in the Central Division will play out with the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. He also discusses issues he sees with the Florida Panthers.

Prior to welcoming in Olczyk, Rosen and Roarke discuss the frantic finish to the regular season in the East specific to the race for the second wild card between the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets. The co-hosts agree whoever gets in will cause trouble for the Washington Capitals, who will be their first-round opponent.

Coming out of the interview with Olczyk, Rosen and Roarke break down the first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. They both seem to like Carolina.

They also give their predictions for the Stanley Cup Final. And they agree on that too.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

