Maple Leafs’ chances in Stanley Cup Playoffs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

As the interview continues, Olczyk, a national broadcaster for TNT and regionally for the Seattle Kraken, gives praise to the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying he thinks they're different this season under coach Craig Berube despite the obvious pressure on them.

Olczyk, though, also praises the Ottawa Senators, who will play Toronto in the Eastern Conference First Round. He has been impressed by Claude Giroux's season in particular and discusses how the veteran forward will try to make up for the Senators’ lack of postseason experience.

Olcyzk talks about why the Los Angeles Kings will be a tough out in the Western Conference. He tries to handicap how the playoffs in the Central Division will play out with the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. He also discusses issues he sees with the Florida Panthers.

Prior to welcoming in Olczyk, Rosen and Roarke discuss the frantic finish to the regular season in the East specific to the race for the second wild card between the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets. The co-hosts agree whoever gets in will cause trouble for the Washington Capitals, who will be their first-round opponent.

Coming out of the interview with Olczyk, Rosen and Roarke break down the first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. They both seem to like Carolina.

They also give their predictions for the Stanley Cup Final. And they agree on that too.

