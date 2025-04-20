Oilers lineup still uncertain for Game 1 against Kings

SAN JOSE -- Kris Knoblauch will likely use a pencil with a fresh eraser to put together a lineup for the injury-riddled Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Edmonton coach expects to have most of his players available for the start of the best-of-7 series at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN) but won’t know for sure until game day.
The uncertainty has presented issues developing a strategy for the fourth consecutive meeting between the Oilers and Kings in the first round.
“Absolutely there is not knowing exactly who you have coming back,” Knoblauch said Saturday following a sparsely attended skate at the San Jose Sharks practice facility before departing for Los Angeles. “And then with everyone coming back; Leon [Draisaitl] hasn’t played in a few weeks, Connor [McDavid] just returned, and Zach Hyman hasn’t played. We definitely have uncertainty with our lines and who is going to be playing.”
McDavid played four of the last five games of the regular season after missing eight from March 22 to April 7 with a lower-body injury, sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on March 20.
Draisaitl, the Maurice “Rocket” Richard winner as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader with 52 goals (54 assists, 106 points) in 71 games, missed the last seven games after sustaining his injury in a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on April 3.
Prior to that, Draisaitl missed four games with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on March 18. Hyman missed the last three games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury.
All are expected to play in Game 1.
“You have guys that play up in our lineup and play a lot of minutes,” Knoblauch said. “But are they going to pick up where they left off? There will be a lot of evaluating right at the start of the game and seeing who is ready to go and who is going to contribute, because we’re going to need them right away.”