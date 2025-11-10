Roslovic making most of opportunity in 1st season with Oilers

Forward has moved up depth chart since arrival, has impressed McDavid, coach

edm-roslovic-feature

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Jack Roslovic said he would not be in the NHL if it wasn’t for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I would never be in this position if it weren’t for the Blue Jackets and the McConnell family (owners) bringing the arena and the team to the city,” said Roslovic, a Columbus native. “I probably would have just been a [lousy] football player, but you know, here we are.”

The Oilers forward was 3 years old when Columbus joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 2000. He took up hockey because of the team and played minor hockey through the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program before moving on to play with the United States Under-17 and Under-18 teams.

“I had a slew of role models. That was awesome to be exposed to at a young age and it’s kind of where I got my whole thing down,” Roslovic said. “Guys like Rick Nash, Andrew Cassels and some of the goalies, there are a handful of names that I enjoyed watching play and now it’s kind of cool to see them as a grown up, as an NHL player.”

The 28-year-old will be facing the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH) for the first time since joining the Oilers. Roslovic played for Columbus for 3 1/2 seasons (2020-21 to 2023-24). He had 146 points (51 goals, 95 assists) in 246 games after a trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021.

He still has several friends in his native city.

“I always see them in the [offseason][ because I’m there all summer,” Roslovic said. “They’re a great group of guys and it’s always fun to play against your old team. For me, when I go play against them in Columbus, it’s still pretty cool.”

Roslovic signed a one-year, $1.5-million contract with Edmonton on Oct. 8, and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 games. He did not attend training camp as an unrestricted free agent and prepared for the season skating in Columbus while awaiting an offer.

He’s found a good landing spot in Edmonton and has worked his way up the lineup since making his debut against the New York Rangers on Oct. 14. Roslovic has gone from a bottom-six role to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and is on the top power-play unit.

“The last six or seven games have been better than the first six or seven,” Roslovic said. “I’m trying to play hard and fast and do what I can do. I think I played catch-up already, I think I’m good now. I don’t have any excuses anymore; I’m putting that in the past and letting it go.”

EDM@STL: McDavid reaches milestone on Roslovic PPG

Roslovic has been a bright spot for the Oilers, who are still trying to gain traction. Edmonton enters Monday 6-6-4 after a 9-1 loss here to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

“He’s playing great,” said McDavid, who is Edmonton’s captain. “He’s been getting a little bit of power-play time. He’s an awesome player, moves really well. He’s another guy that can skate, handles the puck really well, shoots it well and is really, really skilled. He's been a great addition for us.”

Selected by Winnipeg with the No. 25 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic played three full seasons with the Jets before being traded to Columbus. He had his most productive season with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22, when he had 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games.

Roslovic was traded to the Rangers on March 8, 2024, and then landed with the Carolina Hurricanes, for whom he had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 81 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games last season.

“Jack’s been playing really well,” Knoblauch said. “He’s contributing offensively, but also with his speed he’s been able to break up plays with his stick and getting in to break those plays up, which allows those better players to get those pucks too.

“He’s benefitted with a couple of goals, both with Connor feeding him and getting great passes. But to get those great passes, you have to get open and find that space.”

The opportunity to play with McDavid and Draisaitl -- two of the best offensive players in the League -- has allowed Roslovic to showcase his offensive abilities.

“I don’t know if those two guys necessarily compliment me, but I try to compliment them,” Roslovic said. “That’s the whole reason I wanted to come here in the first place, was to be able to play with two guys like that.

“You just have to play your game and don’t try to force things to them. They’re just like any kind of linemate you can have -- you just have to play to your game.”

With forward Zach Hyman still recovering from a dislocated wrist he sustained against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, Edmonton was looking for a replacement on the top power-play unit to start the season.

David Tomasek started on the unit but was replaced by Roslovic in a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 1. Roslovic scored a power-play goal in the victory; he has two on the man-advantage this season.

“We made the replacement with Jack feeling very confident with his game,” Knoblauch said. “We wanted a right shot for that situation.

“He’s not afraid to go to the net and get dirty. He’s benefited with some nice plays from McDavid hitting him, and he’s picked up what we’ve asked him to do.”

