Roslovic making most of opportunity in 1st season with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jack Roslovic said he would not be in the NHL if it wasn’t for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I would never be in this position if it weren’t for the Blue Jackets and the McConnell family (owners) bringing the arena and the team to the city,” said Roslovic, a Columbus native. “I probably would have just been a [lousy] football player, but you know, here we are.”

The Oilers forward was 3 years old when Columbus joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 2000. He took up hockey because of the team and played minor hockey through the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program before moving on to play with the United States Under-17 and Under-18 teams.

“I had a slew of role models. That was awesome to be exposed to at a young age and it’s kind of where I got my whole thing down,” Roslovic said. “Guys like Rick Nash, Andrew Cassels and some of the goalies, there are a handful of names that I enjoyed watching play and now it’s kind of cool to see them as a grown up, as an NHL player.”

The 28-year-old will be facing the Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH) for the first time since joining the Oilers. Roslovic played for Columbus for 3 1/2 seasons (2020-21 to 2023-24). He had 146 points (51 goals, 95 assists) in 246 games after a trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021.

He still has several friends in his native city.

“I always see them in the [offseason][ because I’m there all summer,” Roslovic said. “They’re a great group of guys and it’s always fun to play against your old team. For me, when I go play against them in Columbus, it’s still pretty cool.”

Roslovic signed a one-year, $1.5-million contract with Edmonton on Oct. 8, and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 games. He did not attend training camp as an unrestricted free agent and prepared for the season skating in Columbus while awaiting an offer.

He’s found a good landing spot in Edmonton and has worked his way up the lineup since making his debut against the New York Rangers on Oct. 14. Roslovic has gone from a bottom-six role to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and is on the top power-play unit.

“The last six or seven games have been better than the first six or seven,” Roslovic said. “I’m trying to play hard and fast and do what I can do. I think I played catch-up already, I think I’m good now. I don’t have any excuses anymore; I’m putting that in the past and letting it go.”