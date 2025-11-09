McDavid expects more from ‘flat’ Oilers against Blue Jackets

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid wants to see more emotion from the Edmonton Oilers in their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH).

Edmonton is 6-6-4 after 16 games this season, including a 9-1 loss here to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. McDavid, its captain, believes the intensity level needs to be raised after its third straight defeat (0-2-1) and sixth in 10 games (4-3-3).

“It’s been flat -- that starts with me as a leader,” McDavid said after practice Sunday. “There has maybe not been enough energy, not enough emotion, and we have to find a way to bring some of that into the game.”

Slow starts have become a trend for the Oilers the past three seasons, but they have been able to overcome them the previous two and made consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Florida Panthers each time.

But the loss Saturday was their worst at home since a 10-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 27, 2009.

“We talk about in here [that] everybody is trying to bring something,” McDavid said. “Even if it’s not in your nature to be the loudest guy, you have to try a little bit. If it’s not in your nature to play a physical game, you have to try a little bit.

“We all have a hand in bringing just a little bit more -- emotionally, physically and just to our game as a whole. Everybody has a little bit more to give, and I expect everyone to have a good one tomorrow.”