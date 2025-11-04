Nugent-Hopkins healthy again, putting up big numbers for Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has a healthy hand to help deal with the chip that was on his shoulder heading into the season.

“Last year I wasn’t very happy with my production,” the Edmonton Oilers forward told NHL.com. “I know I also try to focus on other parts of my game and help out. At the same time, it helps the team if I’m producing. I’m trying to put in a conscious effort to be more aggressive and get to the inside a little bit more and bear down on not just shots or passes, but other plays when I can.”

So far things are working out.

Nugent-Hopkins has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 14 games and can add to his total when the Oilers (6-5-3) visit the Dallas Stars (6-3-3) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN).

“Whenever you’re getting points and things like that, it’s definitely has a lot to do with the guys around you,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “That’s the No. 1 thing and I’m just trying to be a little more tenacious and aggressive this season.”

Those feelings stemmed from the frustration of last season, when his offense dropped off. Adding to his issues was a broken hand sustained in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, a series the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

Nugent-Hopkins had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 79 games last season, a good-sized drop from the 67 points (18 goals, 49 assists) he had in 2023-24, and a massive drop from 2022-23, when he had an NHL career-high 104 points (37 goals, 67 assists).

He had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 22 games in the playoffs last season, but the broken hand sustained blocking a shot in Game 2 limited his ability to shoot the puck or take face-offs. He had a goal and assist in the Final, both coming in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4, tying the best-of-7 series 2-2.

“I was trying to stick-handle a little bit, but the worst case was to push it a little bit too much and reinjure something,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “That would delay things, so in the summer you have a chance to actually let it heal.

“I didn’t have surgery on my hand so that was good. I was probably able to grab a stick in July at some point, but to be able to grab a stick and shoot, that was different.”