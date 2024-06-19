McDavid among top performers for Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Connor Brown (Edmonton Oilers): The Edmonton forward got the Oilers off on the right foot, scoring a short-handed goal at 5:30 of the first period. Not only did it give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but it discombobulated the Panthers, who had started the game strong but whose final shot of the period came with 14:01 left.

Evan Rodrigues (Florida Panthers): The forward had a brilliant assist on Florida’s first goal, by Matthew Tkachuk, to cut it to 3-1. Then he scored the Panthers’ second goal, his fourth of the series. His six points are the most by a Florida player in a Final.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): The Oilers captain took over in the second period and finished with four points (two goals, two assists). His assist on the power-play goal by Corey Perry was amazing; he puck-handled through four stick checks and made a cross-crease pass to Perry for a tap-in. In the past two games, McDavid has eight points (three goals, five assists), which is a modern-era record (since 1943-44) for the most points while facing elimination in a Final. He has 11 points in the series, the most in a Final since Daniel Briere had 12 points in 2010 for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is the only player to score four points in consecutive Final games.