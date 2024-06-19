Oilers keep another comeback bid alive with Game 5 win

McDavid had two goals and two assists in the Game 5 win, spoiling what the Panthers were hoping would be a Stanley Cup party. The goal for the Oilers coming into the game was to, "Drag the Panthers back to Alberta," and they put together another impressive effort to go home and play one last game in front of their fans.

“Every game is different, so we’re not going to replicate anything, hopefully we can replicate the score, but other than that, we’re coming home again and I’m sure the fans are going to be into it, just like they were in Game 3 and Game 4,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “I feel like we’re playing very free and we’re doing all the things that it takes to little or no talent to be successful; we’re blocking shots, getting pucks out, pucks in, they’re cliches, but they’re so important.”

The Panthers won Game 3, 4-3 and lost Game 4, 8-1 on their last trip to Edmonton. Momentum is on the Oilers’ side heading back across North America, but they know the job is far from done.

Even falling behind 3-0, the Oilers always believed they could rally and win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and become the first Canadian-based team to win since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, even if few outside of their dressing room did.

Edmonton has been counted out so many times this season it has lost track, dating back to when it fell to the bottom of the NHL overall standings after a 2-9-1 start to the season.

“We feel as good as we did when we were 0-3, maybe just a little bit better,” Ekholm said. “At the end of the day, we’ve believed in this whether you guys (media) thought those were things we just said, down 0-3 or not, but we have a belief that we’re going to pull this off.

“When you look at these last two games, we’ve probably gotten what we deserved more than we did in the first three games. We’re playing to our strength, we’re doing all the little things that it takes and you look at the last five minutes we’re trying to hold on. I don’t know if they had a shot from the outside. It was a good win for us, but we have more to do.”