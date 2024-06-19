Oilers keep another comeback bid alive with Game 5 win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday was to get the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers back to Alberta, and they accomplished it with a 5-3 win in Game 5 here at Amerant Bank Arena.
The Oilers are expecting an exuberant reception for Game 6 at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS) after cutting their series deficit to 3-2, having lost the first three games.
“We’re very excited to go back in Edmonton and that this series is continuing,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think the atmosphere of being back home in front of our crowd, it was a party and it felt great to be out there and play in front of our home crowd. We wanted to do that again, it was something that we were thinking about before the game.”
Edmonton is trying to become only the second of 29 teams to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, matching the feat accomplished by the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs against the Detroit Red Wings.
They are halfway there, staving off elimination twice.
“I’m really excited (to play Game 6), but I’ve been excited to play all these games,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Right from Game 1, two months ago in the playoffs, the playoffs are the most fun time of the year. It’s special with this group, it’s special with our city and fans, they make it so fun to go on these runs and I’m really excited to see the energy they bring on Friday night.”