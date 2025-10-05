McKenna, likely top pick in 2026 Draft, scores 1st college goal in Penn State win

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Gavin McKenna ripped a one-timer from the right circle on the power play with 1:53 left in the third period Saturday, scoring his first collegiate goal and giving Penn State the lead. Full of emotion, he made a “forks down” gesture, the opposite of Arizona State’s “forks up."
Then, after the Nittany Lions sealed a 4-2 comeback win at Mullett Arena, the 17-year-old skated to the end zone by the Sun Devils student section. On back-to-back nights, the students had booed him when he touched the puck. On this night, they added a couple of chants.
“Overrated!”
“Gavin [stinks]!”
McKenna rapped the glass with the blade of his stick, smiling and celebrating.
“They’ve been giving it to me all weekend, obviously,” McKenna said. “I’m expecting that for most of the year. Yeah, so I thought I’d give it back to them.”