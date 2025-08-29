McKenna, Penn State to host Michigan State in outdoor game at Beaver Stadium

Freshman forward, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, will take stage Jan. 31

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Gavin McKenna, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, will be in the spotlight when Penn State hosts Michigan State in the first outdoor men's hockey game at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31.

The Hockey Valley Doubleheader also includes a game between Penn State's women's team and Robert Morris College.

Beaver Stadium, which opened in 1960, is the home of Penn State's football team and seats 106,572. It is the second largest stadium in the United States; Michigan Stadium in Ann, Arbor, Michigan, seats 107,601.

"Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium," Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to (football) coach (James) Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as (athletic director) Dr. Pat Kraft, (deputy AD) Vinnie James and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen."

Penn State, going into its 14th season as an NCAA Division I program, reached the Frozen Four for the first time last season, and then landed arguably the top recruit in college hockey history when McKenna announced his commitment to attend Penn State on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on July 8.

The 17-year-old forward was second in the Western Hockey League last season with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat and was named player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League.

"McKenna is in a special category that you only come across every few years," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "His offensive instincts and playmaking game are truly exceptional and it's his composure, compete and maturity that really sell you on his talent."

Other players to watch for Penn State are freshman defenseman Jackson Smith, selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Nashville Predators forward prospect Aiden Fink, a junior who led Penn State with 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 40 games last season.

Michigan State is the two-time defending Big 10 regular-season and tournament champion, led by junior goalie Trey Augustine. The Detroit Red Wings prospect was named Big 10 goalie of the year last season, and helped the United States win the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024 and 2025.

The Spartans also will feature two highly regarded freshman forwards in Cayden Lindstrom (Blue Jackets), the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers), the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft.

"This is a historic moment for Penn State Hockey, our fans and the entire Penn State community," Kraft said. "To bring the excitement of college hockey to Beaver Stadium is truly special. Having our men's program face a premier Big 10 opponent in Michigan State and our women's program face Robert Morris on this stage reflects the incredible growth and national profile of Penn State hockey and provides an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans. We can't wait to see Hockey Valley come alive in Beaver Stadium."

Times for the games will be announced at a later date.

