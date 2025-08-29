McKenna, Penn State to host Michigan State in outdoor game at Beaver Stadium

Gavin McKenna, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, will be in the spotlight when Penn State hosts Michigan State in the first outdoor men's hockey game at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31.

The Hockey Valley Doubleheader also includes a game between Penn State's women's team and Robert Morris College.

Beaver Stadium, which opened in 1960, is the home of Penn State's football team and seats 106,572. It is the second largest stadium in the United States; Michigan Stadium in Ann, Arbor, Michigan, seats 107,601.

"Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium," Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to (football) coach (James) Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as (athletic director) Dr. Pat Kraft, (deputy AD) Vinnie James and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen."