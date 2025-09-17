McKenna addition giant step in growth of Penn State hockey program

Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State University is a hockey player's dream.

The $100 million facility has a state-of-the-art weight room, underwater treadmill, a sports nutrition area. The 5,704-seat palace also has a dedicated and raucous student section.

"It's all hockey all the time," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "This building is for [the players]. It's a wonderful thing."

But for all its high-priced amenities, the one item that helped put Penn State hockey in the national spotlight is a ping-pong table.

That's where Gadowsky immediately bonded with Gavin McKenna during his recruiting visit. A few months later, McKenna, a generational talent projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, announced on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on July 8 he would be taking his talents to Happy Valley.

It was a monumental moment for college hockey and especially for a Penn State program that just 13 years ago was a club team. Now, entering the 2025-26 season, the Nittany Lions are in the upper crust of NCAA hockey.

But how did the program get here?

"So many people that have been doing a lot of work for the program since its inception," Gadowsky said. "I guess it's just the law of the farm, that you keep doing the job, and eventually you get rewarded for it."

Terry Pegula, a Penn State alum, planted the seeds that led to the Nittany Lions harvesting the bounty that is McKenna.

A few months before he bought the Buffalo Sabres in February 2011, it was an $88 million gift (later raised to $102 million) from Pegula and his wife, Kim, announced Sept. 17, 2010, that funded men's and women's Division I hockey programs as well as the construction of what now is known as Pegula Ice Arena.

Gadowsky was hired in 2011 as coach and tasked with building a team for its D-I launch for the 2012-13 season.

"It was a lot of work to start the program, to get a foundation which attracted other players that were trying to take it to a new level," he said. "And it just doesn't happen right away."