McKenna looks 'special' in college debut with Penn State

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona State students stood in one of the end zones at Mullett Arena on Friday night, and they often booed when a particular freshman forward from Penn State touched the puck.

This wasn’t just any freshman. This was Gavin McKenna, the most coveted recruit in NCAA hockey history and the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old was making his collegiate debut, and it was such a big deal that the game was being broadcast on NHL Network and streamed on the NHL YouTube channel.

McKenna made an immediate impact. He started at left wing on the first line and earned primary assists on the first two goals as Penn State opened the season with a 6-3 win. Playing in all situations, he displayed his poise, skill and hockey sense.

“I heard the boos when I got to touch the puck, and yeah, it was fun,” McKenna said. “I think playing in [front of] a crowd like that, it’s easy to get up for a game like this.”

McKenna made it look easy.

On the power play, McKenna kept the puck in at the blue line, skated into the slot and looked like he might shoot, freezing the goalie and the defenseman. He slipped a pass into the right circle for forward Aiden Fink, who scored into an open net and gave Penn State a 1-0 lead at 10:55 of the first period.