McKenna will be 'really fun to watch,' Penn State coach says

Gavin McKenna won't physically arrive on campus at Penn State University for another month, but the excitement level he's bringing already has taken hold.
McKenna, the 17-year-old forward expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, announced his game-changing commitment to play at Penn State during ESPN's "SportsCenter" on July 8.
"Obviously, this is a huge thing for Penn State and Penn State hockey, and a huge thing for college hockey as well," coach Guy Gadowsky said Tuesday. "You're nervous until it's done, but once it was on 'SportsCenter' and done, it felt very, very good, and I'm pumped for the Penn Staters that get to watch this guy."
Gadowsky, 57, grew up a fan of the 1980s Edmonton Oilers. He said his approach to coaching McKenna would be similar to how he perceived Oilers coach Glen Sather handled one of his star players.
"I was fortunate enough to grow up to watch Wayne GretzkyWayne Gretzky play from Edmonton," Gadowsky said. "I think one of the things that makes [McKenna] so special is that he is so creative. His mind is just very different. And there's no way that I or anybody else on our staff thinks like Gavin does. He is a very, very special athlete who thinks very differently, and I'm going to enjoy watching him.
"By no means am I ever going to talk to him about how his mind creates. That's him, and it's going to be really fun to watch. ... That's partly what I think makes Penn State hockey fun, is we certainly encourage creativity. And with him, I can tell you, just watching his game, he's so fun to watch because of his physical skill level, but also how his mind is able to slow things down and create. It's just really fun to watch."
McKenna is the most prominent player to take advantage of the rule change that takes effect this season that gives Canadian Hockey League players NCAA eligibility. Previously they had been considered professionals because some CHL players had signed NHL entry-level contracts.