Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs face Bedard in Chicago

WHAT HE'S DONE

McKenna had an assist in 13:14 of ice time in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. He cycled the puck on the right side of the Colorado zone before setting up Easton Cowan's goal at 19:31 of the second period.

Things went less smoothly in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, when he had just two shot attempts in 10:38 of ice time, his second-lowest this season.

He finished his week without a shot on goal and just two shot attempts (both missed the net) in 13:35 of ice time in a 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Maple Leafs lost all six games during their season-long homestand.