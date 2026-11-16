Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm early in his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what McKenna has done and what’s ahead for him with the Gavin McKenna Watch.
Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs face Bedard in Chicago
Forwards, top NHL Draft selections, will play one another for first time in NHL
© Steph Chambers/Getty Images; Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
WHAT HE'S DONE
McKenna had an assist in 13:14 of ice time in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. He cycled the puck on the right side of the Colorado zone before setting up Easton Cowan's goal at 19:31 of the second period.
Things went less smoothly in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, when he had just two shot attempts in 10:38 of ice time, his second-lowest this season.
He finished his week without a shot on goal and just two shot attempts (both missed the net) in 13:35 of ice time in a 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Maple Leafs lost all six games during their season-long homestand.
WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK
The Maple Leafs begin with a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL Original Six Series game at United Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TSN4). Then it's two more back at Scotiabank Arena, against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, ABTV) and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, CBJNHL, CBJHN).
MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP
McKenna vs. Bedard
McKenna will face Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard for the first time in the NHL. The two traveled similar paths to reach the League. Each was the No. 1 pick in the Western Hockey League draft (Bedard in 2020 by Regina, McKenna in 2022 by Medicine Hat) and went on to dominate junior hockey, winning WHL and Canadian Hockey League player of the year awards (Bedard in 2022-23, McKenna in 2024-25), and each helped Canada win a medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Bedard gold in 2022 and 2023, McKenna bronze in 2026). Each was taken with the No. 1 pick of the NHL Draft, Bedard by the Blackhawks in 2023 and McKenna by the Maple Leafs in 2026. Bedard finished his rookie season leading all first-year players in goals (22) and points (61), and won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year. McKenna is second among rookies this season with 13 points in 22 games and his six goals are tied for fourth.
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
Thursday vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Maple Leafs will look to avoid tying a franchise record (Nov. 11 to Dec. 5, 1984) with a seventh straight home loss. Working in their favor is facing a Kings team that has struggled defensively, allowing 3.53 goals per game. The Maple Leafs have had their own defensive struggles, giving up 3.41 goals per game, but the biggest difference between the teams is Toronto averages 3.14 goals per game to 2.72 for Los Angeles. If McKenna and the Maple Leafs can take advantage of the Kings' defensive issues, it could set them up for a big week against the second of four straight against teams that began the week outside of a playoff spot. It also will be Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller's first game against the team he coached the three previous seasons.
EDGE STATS OF THE WEEK
Though McKenna doesn't have the hardest shot in the NHL -- his average shot speed of 53.96 mph ranks in the 56th percentile among forwards -- it's more about accuracy than power. And that's best shown in his ability from the mid-range, where his 25.0 percent mid-range shooting percentage ranks in the 90th percentile among forwards, and his three mid-range goals putting him in the 93rd percentile. Most of his chances have come from right face-off circle; seven of his 12 mid-range shots have come from that zone, as have two of his three goals. For all McKenna NHL EDGE stats, click here.
THEY SAID IT
"Just be a good all-around player. Be dangerous when you have the puck, and I thought he was a few times tonight. And then take care of the puck when you don't have a play to make and fight through. It's a grind. It's a grind for a young player -- any young player. We're 20 games in now and it's a grind. He doesn't have to play all those minutes every night. There'll be times he plays more, times he plays less." -- Hiller after McKenna played 10:38 against the Wild
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