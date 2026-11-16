Chytil, Karlsson each has two goals, Canucks end seven-game skid against Vegas

Boeser has two assists for Vancouver; Vegas has six-game point streak ended

VAN@VGK: Chytil rips home SHG

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 to end a seven-game losing streak at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Forward Elias Pettersson scored and had an assist, while Brock Boeser had two assists for the Canucks (4-17-1), who are 2-8-0 in their last 10. Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves.

Victor Olofsson, Braeden Bowman, and Mark Stone each scored, while Mitch Marner had two assists for the Golden Knights (13-6-3), whose six-game point streak ended (4-0-2). Carter Hart made 21 saves.

Forward Elias Pettersson nailed a one-timer at 5:20 of the first period to put the Canucks ahead 1-0 on the power play.

Karlsson extended Vancouver’s lead to 2-0 at 9:49 after racing down the left side of the ice and roofing a shot at the far post.

Olofsson cut it to 2-1 at 13:30 on the power play. Marner found Tomas Hertl at the right circle, who sent it to Olofsson for the finish with a wrist shot. With the assist, Hertl extended his point streak (four goals, five assists) to seven games.

Chytil put the Canucks ahead 3-1 at 17:36 when he tipped in Brock Boeser’s shot from the right circle. He added another goal short-handed to put the Canucks up 4-1 at 2:14 of the second period. He got the stretch pass from Jamie Oleksiak, breaking into the zone 1-on-1 before deking around Hart and slipping the puck past his right pad.

Bowman pulled Vegas within 4-2 at 11:57, getting the touch pass in the slot from Karlsson before getting the wrist shot past Merilainen.

Jack Eichel found Stone in front of the net and he buried the power-play goal to make it 4-3 at 1:24 of the third period. The goal marked Stone's 417th career point, tying Jonathan Marchessault for the franchise record for most points in Golden Knights history.

Drew O’Connor answered 34 seconds later, pushing it back to 5-3, when he battled through pressure from Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson to score underneath Hart’s right leg.

Karlsson’s empty-net goal at 17:49 capped the 6-3 final.

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