Toews 'knew in my heart' Jets were team for return to NHL

WINNIPEG — Jonathan Toews was never certain he would, or even could, return to the NHL following two full years away from the game. In that time his perspective on life, health, and hockey shifted, and through a five-year battle with chronic health conditions he leaned into his own intuition and love for the game to guide his decision to ultimately return for a 16th NHL season.

“It really got to a point where I couldn't see myself wearing any other jersey,” Toews said in his hometown of Winnipeg on Friday, speaking for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the Jets. “To me it wasn't rational at all. It was more of an intuitive thing where it just felt right. You can go over the million reasons why… I just knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do, so it felt good every step of the way. I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization’s interest began when they heard Toews was healthy again, with that excitement growing when the Winnipeg native expressed interest in playing for his hometown team.

“There were lots of teams that threw their hat in the ring,” Cheveldayoff said. “We were confident we’d be someone he’d want to play for… You’re able to say ‘OK, does this kind of player fit? What should we be looking for that’s complementary?’ Any time you can fill a major box on your team like that, you have a better sense of direction.”

Toews, 37, left the NHL following the 2022-23 season after battling ongoing health issues through his final few seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, though he never announced he was retiring.

Chronic Immune Response Syndrome kept Toews out for the entire 2020-21 season. After playing 71 games in 2021-22, he played just 53 games in 2022-23, out of the lineup from Feb. 21 through the end of March while dealing with the effects of long COVID-19. Toews returned on April 1, 2023 and played Chicago's final seven games. His last game was on April 13, 2023 after Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said the team would not re-sign Toews after the season.

“There’s moments where there’s still that little sliver of thought in there, that’s like ‘Why did this have to happen? Or could it have been different?’ Then you have to accept that it is what it is and you learn your lessons and you try and get better from it as a person and as a player on the ice," Toews said. "I’m just happy to get the chance to play hockey again and just have that energy and that enthusiasm.”