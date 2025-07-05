Toews 'knew in my heart' Jets were team for return to NHL

WINNIPEG — Jonathan Toews was never certain he would, or even could, return to the NHL following two full years away from the game. In that time his perspective on life, health, and hockey shifted, and through a five-year battle with chronic health conditions he leaned into his own intuition and love for the game to guide his decision to ultimately return for a 16th NHL season.

“It really got to a point where I couldn't see myself wearing any other jersey,” Toews said in his hometown of Winnipeg on Friday, speaking for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the Jets. “To me it wasn't rational at all. It was more of an intuitive thing where it just felt right. You can go over the million reasons why… I just knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do, so it felt good every step of the way. I'm really excited to be a part of it."

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization’s interest began when they heard Toews was healthy again, with that excitement growing when the Winnipeg native expressed interest in playing for his hometown team.

“There were lots of teams that threw their hat in the ring,” Cheveldayoff said. “We were confident we’d be someone he’d want to play for… You’re able to say ‘OK, does this kind of player fit? What should we be looking for that’s complementary?’ Any time you can fill a major box on your team like that, you have a better sense of direction.”

Toews, 37, left the NHL following the 2022-23 season after battling ongoing health issues through his final few seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, though he never announced he was retiring.

Chronic Immune Response Syndrome kept Toews out for the entire 2020-21 season. After playing 71 games in 2021-22, he played just 53 games in 2022-23, out of the lineup from Feb. 21 through the end of March while dealing with the effects of long COVID-19. Toews returned on April 1, 2023 and played Chicago's final seven games. His last game was on April 13, 2023 after Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said the team would not re-sign Toews after the season.

“There’s moments where there’s still that little sliver of thought in there, that’s like ‘Why did this have to happen? Or could it have been different?’ Then you have to accept that it is what it is and you learn your lessons and you try and get better from it as a person and as a player on the ice," Toews said. "I’m just happy to get the chance to play hockey again and just have that energy and that enthusiasm.”

Toews Presser 2

© Winnipeg Jets

Toews played all 15 of his NHL seasons with Chicago after the Blackhawks selected him in the first round (No. 3) of the 2006 NHL Draft. The forward was named team captain in 2008, and led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, and 2015).

With 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 regular season games, Toews added 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 playoff games for the Blackhawks. His accolades include the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2013 Frank J. Selke Trophy as the League’s best defensive forward, the 2015 Mark Messier Leadership Award, and two Olympic gold medals for Canada (2010 and 2014).

On May 29, Toews' agent, Pat Brisson, told NHL.com he was "moving forward" with a comeback, and on June 20, the Jets announced via social media that the Winnipeg native was "COMING HOME."

“There was a little while when I didn't want to give too much thought to hockey and tried to get it off my mind," Toews said. "But as I got closer and started thinking I could play again, you know... I don't know. It was hard to really see myself wearing any other jersey. I think day by day, this is becoming more real and it will as we get closer to the season, too, and I'm looking forward to it. It's an exciting time and it's another fresh opportunity.”

“I think he’s true to himself,” Cheveldayoff said. “He didn’t announce a comeback, but announced he was going to try to make a comeback well in advance of him making that final decision.”

Toews’ decision also holds true to his time playing minor hockey in Winnipeg, where he found his lifelong passion for the game.

“All the memories flooded back from my childhood,” Toews said, “of just why and when I first fell in love with the game of hockey.”

“For now,” Toews added, “I get to go out and put this sweater on and be part of this team and just enjoy all the good and maybe the not-so-good of what it takes to be an NHL hockey player. And knowing that the time is limited for all of us — just really connecting with that childhood passion again is really important.”

