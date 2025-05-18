Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7 winner in East 2nd Round debated by NHL.com staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

It’s been a series of streaks so far; the Maple Leafs won the first two games at home to take early control of the best-of-7 series. Florida, the defending Stanley Cup champion, returned serve at home and then won a third straight in Game 5 at Toronto.

But the Maple Leafs avoided elimination on the road in Game 6 with a 2-0 win on Friday.

Now, it’s a winner-advances showdown in Toronto.

The victor plays the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina defeated the Washington Capitals in five games.

The Maple Leafs are 12-15 in Game 7 in their history (including 7-3 at home), but have lost six in a row, all in the first round. They haven’t won a Game 7 since 2004, against the Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers are 3-1 in Game 7, including 2-0 on the road. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 at home last season to win the Stanley Cup.

So, who will win this Game 7? We asked a panel of NHL.com staffers, and here are their answers: