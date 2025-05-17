Berube's guidance in 1st year has Maple Leafs on verge of East Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Saturday was the one-year anniversary of Craig Berube being hired as Toronto Maple Leafs coach.

What a difference 365 days can make.

Under the guidance of the 59-year-old, the Maple Leafs have won seven postseason games this spring, the most since they made it to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes in 2002.

Twenty-three years later, they can qualify for a final four matchup against the Hurricanes again, this time with a victory against the Florida Panthers in a dramatic winner-take-all Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Second Round against the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Toronto comes into the contest having flopped in these situations, having lost six consecutive Game 7s. Its most recent one, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round last year, would be the last hurrah for coach Sheldon Keefe, who was fired shortly afterward.

Enter Berube, who is candid whenever Toronto's history of postseason shortcomings comes up.

Simply put, he wasn't there. Nor does he care.

As such, his message to these Maple Leafs heading into their biggest game in more than two decades is a simple one.

"Relax," he said Saturday, grinning ear to ear.

It would serve the players to listen to their coach, given how astute his advice has been this past year.

Consider the events of the past week as an example.

The Maple Leafs came into Game 6 of their best-of-7 series on an emotional downer after a 6-1 defeat in Game 5 in what might have been their worst game of the season. It was so bad that fans began leaving late in the second period. One who stayed for the third ended up chucking an Auston Matthews jersey on the ice in disgust.

The loss left the Maple Leafs trailing 3-2 in the series against the defending Stanley Cup champions with Game 6 in South Florida on Friday. In past years, it would have been a recipe for a crushed fan base to cry in unison the words "same old Leafs."

Except this time, they changed the narrative, at least for one night.

This time, they listened to their coach. This time, they heeded his blueprint of getting back to a north-south game, dumping pucks into the offensive zone, eliminating attempts to make cutesy plays in the neutral zone and showing guts in winning the majority of puck battles, something they failed to do in Game 5.

The result: a huge 2-0 victory in which they didn't look anything like the same fumbling, stumbling bumbling team that had disgruntled patrons in Toronto fleeing for the exits just 48 hours earlier.

"I think it goes to what we talked about before playoffs," Berube said. "I mean, there's a lot of ups and downs in playoffs. And (Game 5) was a downer for sure. But you have to turn the page. You have to focus on the next game.

"I mean, these guys know how to play good hockey. It's not like they don't know how. And, you know, I think it's just about getting their focus back and moving on after a tough game, just like you have to move on after a good game. And I think they've done a good job of that, getting focused on the next one and just being more determined.

"I thought there was a lot of determination in Game 6. And that's on them. They did a good job of that. And they brought the emotion."