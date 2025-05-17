Maple Leafs hope to add win to rich Game 7 history

Toronto Maple Leafs legend David Keon will be in front of his TV in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday night, the Hall of Fame center hoping that his former team will advance to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The Maple Leafs, 12-15 in sudden-death Game 7 situations in franchise history, face the Florida Panthers, 3-1 in a seventh game, in their winner-take-all match Sunday at Scotiabank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Down 3-2 to the Panthers in this Second Round series after having been up 2-0, many in Leaf Nation had tumbled off the bandwagon, fans and more than a few in the media having the team dead and buried before Game 6 on Friday in Florida.

But it seems the Maple Leafs weren't ready for a funeral, their inspired 2-0 elimination-game road win having pushed the series to the limit.