Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

The 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Dec. 10. This year's class includes Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez, Tara Mounsey and Bruce Bennett. Here, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen profiles Bennett.

NEW YORK -- Bruce Bennett was 18 years old when he sat up in the old blue seats at Madison Square Garden and started taking pictures during the 1973-74 season.

Bennett's photography hobby also brought him to Nassau Coliseum, where he summoned the courage to sneak into the photo booth at ice level to take pictures of warmups before a game between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I put all those photos together, and they were horrendous, and sent them to Ken McKenzie, who was the publisher of The Hockey News up in Montreal at that time," Bennett told NHL.com before a recent New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. "He offered me a few bucks a photo. There was no email, so we were just going by letters. The classic letter he wrote back was him telling me they'll give me three bucks a photo and can you get into games on your own or do you need a photo pass?

"I said, 'I'll opt for the photo pass.' Then I just waited for that return letter to come to say we've arranged it, this is who you call at the Rangers, this is who you call at the Islanders. In 1974-75, I started shooting in both buildings."

More than 50 years later, Bennett is still doing it in a career that is now taking him into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. He'll become the first photographer inducted when he is enshrined with the Class of 2025 that also includes Scott Gomez, Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski and Tara Mounsey.

The induction ceremony will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 10.

"Shocked," Bennett said of how he feels about the honor. "I mean, really, I'm at a loss for words. When you think about it, no other photographer is in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame or the Hockey Hall of Fame. I'd like to think it's the first of many. There are a lot of great photographers out there who haven't been recognized for their work except for that six-point photo credit on the side of their images. But, yeah, I think back to when I started, I was just doing it for fun and somehow turned it into a career. Fifty years later I blinked and I'm still doing it."