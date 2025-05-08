Marner, Maple Leafs edge Panthers in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Marner’s shot from above the right face-off circle beat Sergei Bobrovsky high to the blocker side.

Anton Lundell had tied it 3-3 for Florida 17 seconds earlier when he redirected a pass at the left side of the goal crease from Aaron Ekblad, who was at the right boards.

The Maple Leafs killed off the final 2:55 playing 5-on-6 with Bobrovsky pulled for an extra skater.

Max Pacioretty and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll made 25 saves in his first start of the postseason for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Bobrovsky made 16 saves for the Panthers, the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic.

Toronto leads the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be at Florida on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

After the Maple Leafs failed to convert on two power plays, Aleksander Barkov put the Panthers up 1-0 at 10:58 of the first period, scoring on Florida’s first man-advantage when he shot past Woll’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Pacioretty tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 18:19 when he deflected Morgan Rielly’s point shot at the top of the goal crease.

Brad Marchand put the Panthers back up 2-1 at 15 seconds of the second period. Rielly’s clearing attempt was knocked down along the boards by Eetu Luostarinen, who pushed it to Lundell in the slot. Lundell dropped the puck to Marchand, who cut across the crease and beat Woll with a backhand.

William Nylander tied it 2-2 at 4:18 when he redirected a pass from Pacioretty in the slot on a 2-on-1.

Woll kept it tied at 12:14 when he kicked out his left pad to stop Marchand’s shot from the left hash marks.

Domi put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 from the left circle at 17:09 when he one-timed a pass from Steven Lorentz over Bobrovsky’s blocker on a 2-on-1.