Panthers remain confident in Bobrovsky despite trailing Maple Leafs in Eastern 2nd Round

TORONTO -- Sergei Bobrovsky allowed only 11 goals when the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

But through two games in the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has looked somewhat pedestrian, already surrendering nine, including four in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Do not think for a second though that the Panthers’ confidence is wavering in the goalie who led them to the team’s first Stanley Cup in 2024.

“What was the word you just used?” defenseman Aaron Ekblad asked a reporter to repeat. “Legend. Yes. God-mode. That’s what we have come to love about 'Bobby,' not to mention he’s the greatest person on Earth as well.”

Two years ago, when the Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round, Bobrovsky appeared almost impenetrable, allowing just 10 goals on 174 shots for a .943 save percentage.

They could use a similar performance from him starting in Game 3 when the series shifts back to Amerant Bank Arena in Florida with the Panthers trailing the series 2-0. However, they know collectively they need to be much better defensively in front of their goalie as well.

“Didn’t love his first game,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought up until the fourth one (in Game 2), I don’t look at him for any of the first three. We haven’t given up a tremendous amount tonight but the danger on the rush is significant so the goalie is going to be fine.”

A deflection at the top of the goal crease from Max Pacioretty gave Toronto its first goal at 18:19 of the first period. William Nylander and Max Domi scored at 4:18 and 17:09 of the second period, respectively, with both goals coming off 2-on-1 rushes.

“They do a good job of stretching out the game and we’re all about pressure and being above it,” Ekblad said. “Just important we realize when guys are behind us like the Nylanders and Domis of the world that are constantly stretching out the game.”

Similar to Game 1, the Maple Leafs continued to find ways to generate speed through the neutral zone in Game 2, which has haunted the Panthers so far in the series.

“We’re giving up a lot of odd-man rushes which we definitely have to do a better job with,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “They are very dangerous when they get those. They make plays, that’s what they do so we have to be better in front of him for sure.”

The Panthers face their first 2-0 series deficit since the 2023 Stanley Cup Final when they lost the first two to the Vegas Golden Knights before losing the series 4-1. They had avoided a 2-0 deficit in each of their past five playoff matchups.

“We’re OK in here, we have a lot of belief in our group, in our room and our experience,” Marchand said. “They’re fighting for their lives. They came ready to play in this round, we see that. These series can change on a dime and it’s all about that next one. We’re living for tomorrow right now and that’s how we will prepare.”

Marchand is playing in his fourth playoff series against the Maple Leafs since 2018 when he was with the Boston Bruins. He said he has noticed a lot of growth in their group over the past seven seasons.

“They’re continuing to get better and grow as a group,” Marchand said. “They brought a lot of good pieces in at the deadline and the offseason to adjust their backend. They’re heavy back there and obviously their coaching has changed and their structure is very, very good right now especially in the defensive zone. They don’t give up a whole lot around the net. We knew it was going to be a really tough battle, we didn’t expect to roll over them by any means. We have our work cut out, they’re playing really well and their top guys are capitalizing on every opportunity it seems.”

While the Panthers never envisioned heading home in a deep hole, Ekblad said he sees no reason why Florida cannot turn the tide in the series.

“They got the best of us in their building and we will find a way to do it in ours,” Ekblad said.