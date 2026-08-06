NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks
Possibility of naming Kane captain, Byram's ability to step up among unknowns
© Claus Andersen/Getty Images
1. Who’s your captain?
As the Blackhawks wrapped up the 2025-26 season, it seemed obvious Connor Bedard would be the next Chicago captain. That, however, is truly now a question. Will it be Bedard, who is expected to be out until November after having left shoulder surgery following an injury sustained at practice on July 2? Or will the Blackhawks go in a different direction for a season or two, perhaps giving the honor to Patrick Kane?
Chicago signed the 37-year-old forward to a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on July 23. He was part of the Blackhawks’ leadership in his final seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.
Kane would certainly have the young players’ attention on the ice and in the locker room, thanks in large part to the three Stanley Cup titles he won with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Such a move also would buy Bedard a little more time -- someone else would be wearing a letter until he got back from his injury, anyway. Bedard is going to be named captain at some point but with Kane here now, maybe that gets pushed down the line a bit.
2. Is Bowen Byram ready for top-line defenseman duties?
Chicago expects him to be, hence giving up the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, among other things, to acquire him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 23.
There’s no doubt Byram has been waiting for this chance. The 25-year-old has played behind some great defensemen from Cale Makar with the Colorado Avalanche to Rasmus Dahlin with the Sabres. With the Blackhawks, he’ll get the big minutes and more responsibilities he has wanted. He’ll likely start the season paired with fellow No. 1 defenseman Alex Vlasic and probably be on the top power-play unit.
Chicago has heavily invested in Byram, who signed a six-year, $75 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) on July 1. The opportunity is there. Byram has to grab it.
3. Can the Blackhawks make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Bedard and others made it their mantra when they had their final 2025-26 season media session in April. They’re tired of losing, tired of watching other teams continue to play hockey through late April, May and June. The Blackhawks have missed the playoffs eight of the past nine seasons.
Still, it’s going to be a tough task. The Central Division will once again be strong, with the usual culprits (Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild) likely being among the top three teams again. The Utah Mammoth will challenge as well. Chicago was flirting with a playoff spot in mid-December last season before they lost Bedard and fellow center Frank Nazar to injuries within eight days of each other. Let’s see if the Blackhawks are ready to take the next step in the win column.