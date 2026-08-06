3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

1. Who’s your captain?

As the Blackhawks wrapped up the 2025-26 season, it seemed obvious Connor Bedard would be the next Chicago captain. That, however, is truly now a question. Will it be Bedard, who is expected to be out until November after having left shoulder surgery following an injury sustained at practice on July 2? Or will the Blackhawks go in a different direction for a season or two, perhaps giving the honor to Patrick Kane?

Chicago signed the 37-year-old forward to a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on July 23. He was part of the Blackhawks’ leadership in his final seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

Kane would certainly have the young players’ attention on the ice and in the locker room, thanks in large part to the three Stanley Cup titles he won with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Such a move also would buy Bedard a little more time -- someone else would be wearing a letter until he got back from his injury, anyway. Bedard is going to be named captain at some point but with Kane here now, maybe that gets pushed down the line a bit.