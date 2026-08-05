Jankowski rides in style with Stanley Cup in Ontario

Hurricanes forward takes trophy on trip in limo bus, fire truck, to celebrate championship

Jankowski with the Cup

© Philip Pritchard

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Mark Jankowski is giving the Stanley Cup a ride to remember.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward took the trophy out for a unique adventure on Tuesday, traveling with the trophy in a limo bus and fire truck in his hometown of Dundas, Ontario.

He climbed onto the bus with the Cup, while his friends and family cheered him on as they got ready for the ride.

Jankowski also used the Cup as his cereal bowl and took it to greet some horses as well.

The Dundas native hosted a meet-and-greet with fans at Dundas Driving Park, where he brought the Cup to celebrate.

"Thank you all for being here," he said during a speech at the event. "Dundas has always been a big part of me. I grew up here, had my childhood, it's where I learned to skate, where I learned to first play hockey. And now I get to bring this big metal jug here."

Jankowski – a first-time Stanley Cup champion after this year – started his NHL career with the Calgary Flames in 2016, where he spent four seasons. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators before landing in Carolina in 2025.

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