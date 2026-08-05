Jankowski rides in style with Stanley Cup in Ontario

The Dundas native hosted a meet-and-greet with fans at Dundas Driving Park, where he brought the Cup to celebrate.

"Thank you all for being here," he said during a speech at the event. "Dundas has always been a big part of me. I grew up here, had my childhood, it's where I learned to skate, where I learned to first play hockey. And now I get to bring this big metal jug here."

Jankowski – a first-time Stanley Cup champion after this year – started his NHL career with the Calgary Flames in 2016, where he spent four seasons. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators before landing in Carolina in 2025.