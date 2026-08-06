Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

1. Roman Kantserov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 44 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Mettalurg Magnitogorsk (KHL): 63 GP, 36-28-64

Expectations are high for Kantserov (5-foot-9, 176 pounds), who put up KHL career numbers across the board last season. The 21-year-old right wing was expected to be on the top line with center Connor Bedard before the latter sustained a left shoulder injury and had surgery, which will keep him out until November. Kantserov could still get his opportunity on the top line, possibly with Frank Nazar at center.

The Blackhawks’ big draw on Kantserov is his hockey IQ.

“You see guys like Connor Bedard and guys who have had success playing with players like that, it’s because those types of players want to play with players who can also think a step or two ahead," Chicago assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said, "and Roman has that ability, being able to get to spots.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Anton Frondell, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Chicago (NHL): 12 GP, 3-6-9; Djurgardens IF (SHL): 43 GP, 20-8-28

Frondell (6-1, 198) joined the Blackhawks on March 24 after wrapping up his season in the Swedish Hockey League. He performed well, with five of his points (one goal, four assists) coming in his first five games in the NHL.

The 19-year-old will be a big part of things in Chicago this season, likely at center, where the Blackhawks see him after he predominantly played right wing last season.

“No doubt just like Roman, what you love about Anton is his love for the game of hockey and desire to get the most out of himself,” Eaton said. “He took that experience from last year and built some confidence but also saw some spots where he didn’t feel quite ready and he’s using summer to be even more ready.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season