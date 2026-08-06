NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks
Frondell, Kantserov, Boisvert ready to make impact at NHL level
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images
1. Roman Kantserov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 44 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Mettalurg Magnitogorsk (KHL): 63 GP, 36-28-64
Expectations are high for Kantserov (5-foot-9, 176 pounds), who put up KHL career numbers across the board last season. The 21-year-old right wing was expected to be on the top line with center Connor Bedard before the latter sustained a left shoulder injury and had surgery, which will keep him out until November. Kantserov could still get his opportunity on the top line, possibly with Frank Nazar at center.
The Blackhawks’ big draw on Kantserov is his hockey IQ.
“You see guys like Connor Bedard and guys who have had success playing with players like that, it’s because those types of players want to play with players who can also think a step or two ahead," Chicago assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said, "and Roman has that ability, being able to get to spots.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Anton Frondell, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Chicago (NHL): 12 GP, 3-6-9; Djurgardens IF (SHL): 43 GP, 20-8-28
Frondell (6-1, 198) joined the Blackhawks on March 24 after wrapping up his season in the Swedish Hockey League. He performed well, with five of his points (one goal, four assists) coming in his first five games in the NHL.
The 19-year-old will be a big part of things in Chicago this season, likely at center, where the Blackhawks see him after he predominantly played right wing last season.
“No doubt just like Roman, what you love about Anton is his love for the game of hockey and desire to get the most out of himself,” Eaton said. “He took that experience from last year and built some confidence but also saw some spots where he didn’t feel quite ready and he’s using summer to be even more ready.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Sacha Boisvert, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Chicago (NHL): 7 GP, 1-1-2; Boston University (NCAA): 26 GP, 3-14-17
Boisvert (6-2, 176) made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on March 29 and scored the first goal of his League career on April 4 against the Seattle Kraken. A great camp will benefit the 20-year-old center, who could also get an opportunity with Bedard out. Boisvert said at development camp he’s around 200 pounds.
“Looking at Sacha, he’s had a productive couple of months already, evidently,” Eaton said. “So it’s just continuing that through this season, gaining the quality mass that those guys are going to need.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Anthony Spellacy, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 72 pick in 2024 draft
2025-26 season: Windsor (OHL): 51 GP, 13-19-32
After completing his fourth season at Windsor, the 20-year-old is ready to make the jump to the pros. Spellacy has great speed and size (6-2, 195) and is good on face-offs (45.4 percent during the regular season, 44.3 percent in the playoffs).
“He’s had a couple of training camps now to get the experience," Eaton said. "He knows what he has to do, the element he needs to bring to be an impact player for the Hawks. He’s grounded, he’s focused ... and then when training camp gets here, he’ll be ramped up, ready to go. Just another year of experience and maturity will serve him well.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Marek Vanacker, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 27 pick in 2024 draft
2025-26 season: Brantford (OHL): 60 GP, 47-35-82
It was another great season for Vanacker (6-1, 174), whose points total of 82 equaled the OHL career high he had with Brantford in 2023-24.
The 20-year-old may not make the opening-night cut, but he could very well see time in Chicago at some point this season. Otherwise, he’ll be playing a big role and big minutes with Rockford of the American Hockey League.
“His game is about getting to and having success in the hard areas," Eaton said. "That’s going to be harder to do as you progress through the pro ranks playing against NHL (defensemen). It’s a lot harder first to get to those areas and then second, stay in those areas and be able to have success in those areas. That experience this year will be the next step in his growth.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
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