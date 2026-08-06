Blueger hoping to help spark turnaround for new-look Maple Leafs

Veteran forward part of ‘clean slate’ after signing 2-year contract

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© Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Heather Rule
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDINA, Minn. -- Teddy Blueger is looking forward to being part of the new-look Toronto Maple Leafs and playing in the spotlight of that market.

The forward from Latvia is already familiar with playing in Canada, having spent the past three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

“Just because you really feel it in the culture, and the people are really passionate about hockey,” Blueger said of Canada on Wednesday after making his 2026 debut in Da Beauty League, a summer hockey league that features NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. “I feel like Toronto’s the center of that because obviously it’s an Original Six team.”

Blueger will get his chance to experience the hockey culture in Toronto after signing a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

Blueger, who had 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 35 games for the Canucks last season, has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights. He knows the beginning of each season is a fresh start for every team, but it is especially true for the Maple Leafs ahead of 2026-27, when they will look to rebound from an eighth-place finish in the Atlantic Division.

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Toronto hired John Chayka as general manager on May 3, the same day it named Mats Sundin executive senior adviser, hockey operations. Jim Hiller was then hired as coach on June 17.

There were plenty of changes to the roster this offseason, too, including the notable additions of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a three-year contract on July 1, and defenseman Darren Raddysh, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19, signing an eight-year contract.

The Maple Leafs also selected 18-year-old Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, potentially adding him to a forward group that includes holdovers Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies and John Tavares. Toronto also acquired Nick Paul in a trade with Tampa Bay, added fellow forwards Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons and Brandon Duhaime in free agency, and landed defenseman Emil Andrae in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Blueger, who will turn 32 on Aug. 15, is ready to get to know everyone in a new locker room.

“As the team dynamics naturally take shape, everyone fills their roles,” Blueger said. “If guys are able to jell well together, that usually leads to a successful team. I think it’s just like any workplace. It takes time to jell and get to know each other and build that chemistry and camaraderie.

“Having a clean slate is also exciting because you do have a lot of really good players and an opportunity to hopefully do something.”

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Blueger watched McKenna play for Canada in the 2026 World Junior Championship, when he had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games, and feels the young forward will “bring a lot of skill, a lot of excitement.”

McKenna finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) for Penn State last season and was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men’s hockey player.

“Anytime you get a No. 1 overall pick, there’s a lot of hype, a lot of excitement and a lot of attention,” Blueger said. “Most of the time, those guys deliver.

“I think obviously the attention that he’s getting, just the media attention from what I’ve heard from guys in Toronto, it’ll be a little bit different. That’ll be interesting to see firsthand.”

For Blueger, it also will be interesting to see how he and the many other new faces fare with Toronto this season.

“There’s already some really, really great players that are there and that they’ve signed,” Blueger said. “Just hopefully be a part of a good team and just do my part to contribute.”

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