Blueger hoping to help spark turnaround for new-look Maple Leafs

EDINA, Minn. -- Teddy Blueger is looking forward to being part of the new-look Toronto Maple Leafs and playing in the spotlight of that market.

The forward from Latvia is already familiar with playing in Canada, having spent the past three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

“Just because you really feel it in the culture, and the people are really passionate about hockey,” Blueger said of Canada on Wednesday after making his 2026 debut in Da Beauty League, a summer hockey league that features NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. “I feel like Toronto’s the center of that because obviously it’s an Original Six team.”