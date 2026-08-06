Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago's biggest trade was acquiring defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 4 and No. 45 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman Louis Crevier.

Forward Roman Kantserov, a second-round pick (No. 44) in the 2023 NHL Draft, is coming over from the Kontinental Hockey League and should be part of the Blackhawks’ top six, perhaps even the top line.

“We want to take a big step this year," Bedard said. "We want to be a playoff team and that’s our only goal. With those additions, to add that high-end skill and the other additions, you add guys who are physical and can help on the other end of the ice, which is just as important.

“Our adds are going to be a huge difference. We feel good about our group and what we’ve got going in. We’re extremely confident of each and every guy in the room and the growth we’ve all had this summer. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Still, adding a known scorer was key for Chicago. Enter Patrick Kane, who should make Bedard’s absence a little more tolerable.

Kane, who was with the Blackhawks from 2007-23 and won the Stanley Cup three times in Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015, is back after signing a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million AAV) on July 23. He was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023 and played the past three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

“When Patrick departed a couple years ago, we were in a totally different spot as a franchise," Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said on July 24. "We were much more at the outset of this whole (rebuilding) project. Now that we’ve got some of these draft picks that have entered and established themselves in the NHL, obviously continue to grow in the NHL ... but I felt from an organizational standpoint and roster standpoint that the time was right with what he provides.

“And [I want] to be very clear that we’re bringing him in to contribute to the hockey team here. Nostalgia and the return are very nice aspects of it, but it’s not the core reason. We’re bringing him in to make our team better, which we firmly believe he does do. We’re ready to continue to take steps and believe he’s an important piece to help that.”