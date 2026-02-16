Bussi signs 3-year, $5.7 million contract with Hurricanes

Brandon Bussi signed a three-year, $5.7 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $1.9 million.

The 27-year-old undrafted goalie could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He's 23-3-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and two shutouts, ranking third in the NHL in wins and second in GAA (minimum 25 games). Bussi earned his 21st NHL win with 11 saves to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 1, surpassing Andrew Hammond (20-1-2) and Bill Durnan (20-2-3) for the most by a goalie through his first 25 NHL games.

Bussi was claimed by the Hurricanes off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5 as insurance for Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov. He made his NHL debut Oct. 14 with Kochetkov missing the start of the season because of lower-body injury and made 16 saves in a 5-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

"Before we brought him to Raleigh, Brandon had been successful at every level from the USHL to college to the AHL," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. "Given the opportunity at the NHL level this season, he’s proven to be a winner here too. We are thrilled that he will continue to provide a steady presence in the crease for this team into the future."