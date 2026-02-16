Lundell, Granlund expected to rejoin Finland before Olympic quarterfinals

Anton Lundell and Mikael Granlund did not practice with Team Finland on Monday, but the forwards are expected to rejoin the team Tuesday in preparation for the quarterfinals of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, coach Antti Pennanen said.

Finland earned the No. 4 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals on Wednesday (12:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem.). Team Finland will face the winner of the game between No. 5 Team Switzerland vs. No. 12 Team Italy in the qualifying playoffs on Tuesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Tele, CBC Gem).

Pennanen did not provide a reason for why Lundell and Granlund did not practice Monday.

“That's confidential,” Pennanen said. “I can't say.”