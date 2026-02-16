Lundell, Granlund expected to rejoin Finland before Olympic quarterfinals

Both forwards did not practice with team Monday ahead of knockout stage

Anton Lundell and Mikael Granlund did not practice with Team Finland on Monday, but the forwards are expected to rejoin the team Tuesday in preparation for the quarterfinals of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, coach Antti Pennanen said.

Finland earned the No. 4 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals on Wednesday (12:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem.). Team Finland will face the winner of the game between No. 5 Team Switzerland vs. No. 12 Team Italy in the qualifying playoffs on Tuesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Tele, CBC Gem).

Pennanen did not provide a reason for why Lundell and Granlund did not practice Monday.

“That's confidential,” Pennanen said. “I can't say.”

Lundell sat out Team Finland’s 11-0 victory against Team Italy in its final preliminary round game on Saturday because he was ill after scoring the winning goal in a 4-1 victory against Team Sweden on Friday. Pennanen would not say whether Lundell’s and Granlund’s absences on Monday were because of illness or if the team was taking precautions to prevent its other players becoming sick.

“I don't comment on internal matters like that,” Pennanen said.

Lundell, a Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers the past two seasons, has one goal in two games at the Olympics. Lundell has 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with Florida this season.

Granlund, who is Finland’s captain, has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games at the Olympics, including two goals against the Italy on Saturday. He has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 38 games with the Anaheim Ducks this season.

Lundell and Granlund have played key roles for Finland. Lundell centered a line with Panthers teammate Eetu Luostarinen and Kaapo Kakko of the Seattle Kraken on the wings. Granlund played left wing on the first line along former Dallas Stars teammates Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen in his first two games before taking Lundell’s spot at center between Luostarinen and Kakko against Italy.

Granlund also has been part of the first power play unit, and Lundell plays on the penalty kill.

NHL.com/fi Senior Independent Correspondent Sami Haapasalo contributed to this report.

