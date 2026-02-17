Cole Harbour 'bursting with pride' watching Team Canada at Olympics

COLE HARBOUR, Nova Scotia -- Like the rest of the country, we here in Nova Scotia continue to get cranked up as the road to gold enters the knockout stage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

We’re all bursting with pride at how what we’re calling our "Nova Scotia trio" have done in playing their respective parts to help Team Canada to a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round, with an impressive goal differential of plus-17.

First off, as he usually has been for the past two decades, is Cole Harbour’s own Sidney Crosby, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in the tournament and is now Canada’s all-time leading scorer in Olympics with NHL participation with 16 (six goals, ten assists). Jarome Iginla, who set up Sid for the Golden Goal that gave Canada the 3-2 overtime victory over Team USA in the championship game at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, held the previous record of 14.

Even at 38-years-old, Sid shows no sign of slowing down.

And how about his fellow Cole Harbour native and pal Nathan MacKinnon, who’s right behind him in scoring with five points (two goals, three assists)? Nathan has been waiting a long time to play in his first Olympics and has been going full out as always.

Last but not least, it was great to hear that another Halifax-area native, Brad Marchand, will be back in Canada’s lineup for the stretch drive. Brad’s been banged up a bit this season and sat out the final two games of the preliminary round of the tournament, but they say he’ll be ready to go to bring the energy and enthusiasm he does to every game.

It’s been great to watch all three contribute to what has been an impressive effort by Canada heading into the next series of games. We’re all behind them with support.

Even the kids. Especially the kids.