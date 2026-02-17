Saros has 'really been big' for Team Finland at Olympics

MILAN -- Everyone has seen the TV commercial.

Juuse Saros sits in the Nashville Predators locker room with teammate Ryan O'Reilly.

Saros, the Predators goalie, is laser-focused while O'Reilly starts a conversation about their financial futures and goals.

"No goals," Saros says.

O'Reilly asks him his goals about retirement.

"No goals," Saros says again, eyes fixed straight ahead.

Investment portfolio?

"No goals," again from Saros.

"What about new home?" O'Reilly asks.

"No goals," Saros says.

O'Reilly says, "Good talk, I'll see you on the ice."

As he walks away, Saros let's out one more "no goals," almost in a whispered hush.

The spot was first aired in 2023, and three years later, Saros still is reminded of it.

"Back in the [United] States, I hear it quite a bit," Saros said Monday. "So, whoever wrote those lines, they did a good job. At least people remember it."

Asked if he ever says that to himself during a game, Saros said, "Maybe I have to try that."

From the way he's playing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he appears to be heeding his own advice.

In Finland's three preliminary games, Saros had a 1.34 goals-against average and .946 save percentage. In the three games, he's won two of them and has allowed just four goals.

"He's really been big. If not the best, he's one of the best goalies in the world," forward Mikael Granlund said. "I've known him for a long time, I know what he can do out there. He can win games by himself, so it's great to have a guy like that in your net."

The 30-year-old hasn't allowed a goal in the past 95:21 at the Olympics, a big reason why Finland finished fourth in the preliminary round and has a bye into the quarterfinals on Wednesday, where it will play the winner of the qualification playoff between between No. 5 Team Switzerland and No. 12 Team Italy on Tuesday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Tele, CBC Gem).

"He's a great player for sure," defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "Every time you play in front of him you have confidence, and it's great to have him here."

When Finland does take the ice Wednesday, it will not have played since an 11-0 win against Italy on Saturday.

No worries, Saros said.

"I don't think it's too long of a rest," Saros said Monday. "We'll take it and we'll be ready to go once we get out there again.

Saros also said not knowing who Finland will face next doesn't matter either.

"It doesn't change much; you kind of try to prepare the best you can," he said, "no matter who you are playing against."

Like the commercial for Mass Mutual, Saros is a man of few words. He's also a man of few goals -- allowed, that is.